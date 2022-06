A summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS will be hosted at First Baptist Church from June 26 to June 29. At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

DONIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO