STEAM Kit Play Day (O'Connell)

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side.
@footwearnews
We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
Remember the Fred Astaire-ish guy in his tailcoat tuxedo and bow tie who closed Fendi’s fall 2022 show? He’s embraced his hippie side for spring 2023. Time in fashion flies by and in the span of a few months Silvia Venturini Fendi flipped the narrative that charmingly celebrated the tropes of a classic wardrobe into one exalting clothes for one’s free time.
The chair of St Pauls Carnival says it is "fair" that some people feel disappointed the event is not happening for a third year. The Bristol festival celebrating African-Caribbean culture attracts an estimated 100,000 people. This year the committee is instead running a "series of summer of activities" for local...
Beating The Heat: We share 3 things you can do to keep cool this summer. Learning Hubs: An inside look at a program in North Carolina that’s offering extra help to students after school and much more! Juneteenth: We take a look at the meaning behind this federal holiday. Plus, Life Lessons: Jackson Daly speaks to pro golfer Justin Thomas about what he learned from his dad on and off the golf course!June 16, 2022.
Comments / 0