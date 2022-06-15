ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Effects of active, inactive, and derivatives of Akkermansia muciniphila on the expression of the endocannabinoid system and PPARs genes

By Farinaz Ghaderi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study aimed to investigate the effects of active and heat-inactivated forms of Akkermansia muciniphila, bacterium-derived outer membrane vesicles (OMVs), and cell-free supernatant on the transcription of endocannabinoid system (ECS) members, including cannabinoid receptors 1 and 2 (CB1 and CB2), fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) genes...

