Boston Pop-Up Pride was Sunday, to the surprise and joy of the throngs of revelers who gathered on Boston Common. When Boston Pride was dismantled last July, a coalition of LGBTQ+ community activists and groups stepped up and got busy. They reimagined a new Boston Pride organization in which long-ignored marginalized groups – especially communities of Queer and Trans Black, Indigenous, and people of color – become essential actors in its new chapter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO