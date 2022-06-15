ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Obituary for Tessie Kloch

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTessie Klochs’ love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Tessie passed away on June 10, 2022 at the age of 88 after a courageous battle following a dramatic health decline from a GI bleed and surrounded by all of her loved ones who will continue to honor...

