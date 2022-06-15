Obituary for Tessie Kloch

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rafters shortstop Ben Ross and company have the Rats rolling over anything and everything right now in the Northwoods League. Wisconsin Rapids won their 10th straight ballgame tonight in Green Bay over the Rockers by a score of 10-8. Ben Ross got started early with his career night, as in the second at-bat of the ball game he sent an opposite-field homer over the right-field fence to give the Rats a 1-0 lead. That lead would not hold up long as the Rafters defense committed three errors in the bottom of the first, which led to two Rocker runs to give Green Bay a 2-1 lead. After the Rats were held scoreless in the top of the second, the Rockers scored three more in the bottom of the second, including a two-run homer off the bat of Griffin Stevens to make it 5-1.

