ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Details International Release Dates

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the anime event of the year when it comes to theatrical releases, as the Shonen franchise is set to not just bring back the Red Ribbon Army but also place Gohan and Piccolo into the driver's seat as Goku and Vegeta train off world. With...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Finale Revisits a Major Villain

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has kept fans waiting for some time, but the movie is out at long last. Over in Japan, audiences are flocking to theaters to check out the big comeback, and they have Gohan pressed on the battlefield. After all, the Saiyan is going up against the Red Ribbon Army, and there is a secret boss at the end of the film fans should recognize with little issue…
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Casts Mario's Voice Actor in Surprise Role

It seems like Dragon Ball is giving us the Nintendo crossover fans never knew they needed. Earlier today, the anime's team shared some new cast additions to its English dub roster, and gamers did a double take at one name on the list. After all, it turns out the voice of Mario himself is joining Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Charles Martinet stans have never been happier.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer Released: Watch

The time has come, My Hero Academia fans! It won't be much longer before the anime makes its comeback this fall, and all eyes are on season six ahead of its release. After all, the show is ready to tackle its most intense arc when it drops this fall, and fans have been begging to check out footage from season six. And at last, fans have had their wish granted.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Deku a Whole New Look

One surprising My Hero Academia has revealed a whole new kind of look for Izuku Midoriya! As My Hero Academia's Final Act continues in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and the anime gets ready to come back with Season 6 later this Fall, all eyes are on Izuku as he tries to navigate his possible new hero future in the face of some incredibly overwhelming odds. The anime and manga are only going to get even more intense for the young hero from this point on, and he's going to go through a lot of changes before it's all over.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Super#Super Hero#Peru#The Red Ribbon Army#Vegeta#Japanese
ComicBook

What Are the United States' 10 Most Popular Anime?

Back in the day, anime might have been seen as a fringe interest, but that is hardly the case these days. You can find anime all over the world thanks to streaming deals and theatrical licenses. In fact, the anime industry is pulling in more money than ever thanks to this growth, and competition between shows is stiffer than fans have ever seen. So of course, plenty of netizens might be curious which anime series are the most popular in the United States.
COMICS
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified new illness

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal illness, exacerbating the health situation in a country already under pressure due to the spread of Covid-19. Quarantine and aid sent. According to the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Long-Awaited Nintendo Switch RPG Seemingly Leaked

It looks like a long-awaited Nintendo Switch RPG is finally happening. Like previous Nintendo consoles, the Nintendo Switch lives and dies by its first-party support. Many people buy Nintendo consoles to solely play Nintendo games. On the Nintendo Switch, this includes the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Three Houses, Metroid Dread, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Meanwhile, when a big third-party game does come to Nintendo Switch -- unless it's been locked down as an exclusive -- it usually arrives after its initial release. To this end, it looks like Persona 5 Royal is going to be the next marquee example of this.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 6 OVAs Arrive in Japan

My Hero Academia is set to make a major comeback with the War Arc taking place this fall as the sixth season by Studio BONES hits the small screen. Before we see Shigaraki and his forces return to destroy Hero Society, the heroes of Class 1-A are set to receive a major breather via two new OVAs that have just released into theaters in Japan. Needless to say, these two adventures are quite different from what we are set to see from the main series.
COMICS
ComicBook

Trigun Fans Celebrate Anime's Return Confirmation

Trigun Stampede has been confirmed, with Studio Orange set to animate the new adventures of Vash the Stampede and the desert planet that he calls home. With the new series set to arrive next year in 2023, fans of the classic anime franchise are celebrating the major comeback for the Humanoid Typhoon and are preparing for the series to air in some big ways. Needless to say, 2023 is set to be a big year for the medium of anime across the board.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fan Creates Wild Gallery of Goku Art

Dragon Ball's Goku has been a part of the medium of anime for decades, with the Shonen hero still standing front and center in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. While Son Goku will be training off-world during this summer's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie that will see Gohan and Piccolo taking on the resurrected Red Ribbon Army and its new nefarious androids, the Saiyan brawler has gone viral thanks to one fan artist's amazing renditions of the anime protagonist squaring off against some strange opponents.
COMICS
IGN

Atari Mania - Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for Atari Mania, an upcoming game featuring over 150 microgames spanning the breadth of the Atari catalog from Asteroids to Yars' Revenge. Atari Mania is coming to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Autoblog

'Gran Turismo' movie plot details emerge, gets release date

The "Gran Turismo" video game franchise is getting a live-action project for the big screen. However, rather than a variety of race cars gathering in the shadow of Trial Mountain for a big showdown, new details reveal a much more meta plot line. According to Deadline, it's as follows: Based...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Baseball Collaboration Celebrates New OVA

My Hero Academia is set to come back to the small screen later this year, with Studio Bones adapting the story of the War Arc for its sixth season, though the young heroes of UA Academy have returned via two new original video animations that have landed in Japan. With one focusing on Endeavor's Hero Agency, the other sees both the students and teachers of Class 1-A splitting up into baseball teams for a brand new exhibition. Now, new art has arrived for My Hero Academia to collaborate with a real-life baseball team in Japan.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Toei Animators Transform Super Hero Into More Traditional Style

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to continue the story of the Z-Fighters by placing Gohan and Piccolo into the driver's seat this time around, as the Red Ribbon Army returns to unleash two new androids upon the world. Now, a gaggle of Toei animators have assembled thanks to the work of one popular Youtuber, with the artists taking the opportunity to imagine what the Shonen film might have looked like had it gone with a more traditional two-dimensional style.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy