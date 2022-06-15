ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland Woman Missing

WCBC Radio
 3 days ago

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigative Unit (C3I), and the Allegany County Sheriff's Office are requesting the...

www.wcbcradio.com

WCBC Radio

Police serve warrants for violation of probation, burglary

The Cumberland Police served a Circuit Court Arrest Warrant on Breann Carol Haines, age 30, of Flintstone, MD. The Warrant charged Haines with Violation of Probation. She is currently being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. Arrested: Breann Carol Haines Age: 30 Flintstone, MD. Charges: Violation of...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WCBC Radio

Police Respond to Well-Being Check, Make CDS Arrest

On Thursday, at approximately 11:05 AM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Roberts Street to check on the well-being of a subject passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police contacted the resident who reported that Robert Harris took her car last night without her permission and returned sometime this morning. She explained that when she noticed that her car was back, she observed Harris passed out in the driver’s seat. Officers woke up Harris and he admitted to inhaling a controlled dangerous substance, but stated he was only sleeping. After further investigation and probable cause search of the vehicle, Harris was found to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the police station for processing. He was later seen by a District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WCBC Radio

City Woman Arrested on CDS Charges

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at approximately 7:40 AM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Decatur Street for the report of people in the apartment that were not allowed to be there. Upon arrival, police contacted Kelly Sinclair who advised that she had permission to be there. While speaking with Sinclair, an officer observed a suspected controlled dangerous substance on the couch. Sinclair was arrested and later released on a criminal citation, pending trial at District Court.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WCBC Radio

Allegany County COVID Transmission rate “low”

Testing, vaccinations, and treatment for COVID-19 are available locally through primary care providers, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities. The Allegany County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for the public. Please note that testing will be offered on Monday June 20th at the Allegany County Fairgrounds from 2 to 7 p.m. even though the health department offices will be closed that day for the Juneteenth holiday.

