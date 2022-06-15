Cumberland Woman Missing

On Thursday, at approximately 11:05 AM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Roberts Street to check on the well-being of a subject passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police contacted the resident who reported that Robert Harris took her car last night without her permission and returned sometime this morning. She explained that when she noticed that her car was back, she observed Harris passed out in the driver’s seat. Officers woke up Harris and he admitted to inhaling a controlled dangerous substance, but stated he was only sleeping. After further investigation and probable cause search of the vehicle, Harris was found to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the police station for processing. He was later seen by a District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.

