Gaithersburg, MD - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Friday, June 3, 2022, has succumbed to his injuries and died. At approximately 10 p.m., Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca, of Silver Spring, was crossing Gridley Rd. when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado making a left hand turn from southbound Selfridge Rd. to eastbound Gridley Rd. The initial report states that 35-year-old Guatemalteca was in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO