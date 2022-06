WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a press […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO