ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

June 23, 2022 - Adult Swim at Crawford Pool!

shaler.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdult Swim at Crawford Pool where you can relax in the pool while listening...

www.shaler.org

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Best Places to See Fourth of July Fireworks in Every State in 2022

When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, fireworks are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as hot dogs, parades, and apple pie. Fireworks on July 4th are a deep tradition in America, as small towns and big cities alike across the nation light off the celebratory explosives to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence and our freedom from Britain.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

10 Hours, Two Theme Parties

Sign up for Kaitlyn and Lizzie’s newsletter here. Lizzie: Some summer Saturdays are lazy, languid, and planless, with no clearly defined structure other than the requirement that you eat at some point and go to bed at some other point. Others, through some combination of coincidence, clement weather, and calendar availability, are stacked with consecutive errands, events, and experiences such that each moment of the day must be accounted for, and any detours from said accounting could cause a dropped ball and risk potentially irreversible reputational damage, especially if you don’t have much of a reputation to begin with. This newsletter is about the latter kind.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy