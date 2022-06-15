June 23, 2022 - Adult Swim at Crawford Pool!

Sign up for Kaitlyn and Lizzie’s newsletter here. Lizzie: Some summer Saturdays are lazy, languid, and planless, with no clearly defined structure other than the requirement that you eat at some point and go to bed at some other point. Others, through some combination of coincidence, clement weather, and calendar availability, are stacked with consecutive errands, events, and experiences such that each moment of the day must be accounted for, and any detours from said accounting could cause a dropped ball and risk potentially irreversible reputational damage, especially if you don’t have much of a reputation to begin with. This newsletter is about the latter kind.

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 HOURS AGO