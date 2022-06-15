ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Biology tuition near me - Ziyyara

 3 days ago

We offer online biology home classes » for science stream students. The biology tuition near...

Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Pay for Sister's Tuition

Should someone ever feel entitled to the wealth of their siblings?. Student debt is a massive area of discussion and debate these days. Statistics show that the average student loan debt held by a US adult is just under $40,000.
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Why Canceling Student Debt Should Be a Universal Benefit

Two major student debt stories have hit the headlines in recent days. First, the Department of Education announced that it is canceling $58 billion in loans held by 560,000 former students of Corinthian Colleges, Inc, a for-profit college chain that lied to and defrauded low-income students. Second, news outlets reported that President Biden is close to announcing a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loans for individual borrowers to address the $1.7 trillion crisis. This relief will likely be means tested—offered only to those earning less than $150,000 per year.
CNBC

Student Loan Forgiveness and the Future of Paying for College

All that change means that advisors need to be ready to work with clients to adjust to the new reality. Some will have extra cash to play with that was slated for college expenses and now need to decide where to invest that money. Others will have to rethink the benefits of 529 college savings plans. And for those closer to paying for college, months of stock market volatility may deliver smaller-than-expected 529 college savings plan balances. What can advisors do to help? What are the other ways to pay?
Kiplinger

Career Advice For New College Grads

Beth Hendler-Grunt is the president of Next Great Step, a career-counseling firm for recent college graduates, and author of The Next Great Step: The Parents’ Guide to Launching Your New Grad into a Career. New college graduates will be looking for jobs at a time when many employers are...
