Pints of beer, firing cannons, treasures galore, tricorn-hatted pirates and corseted damsels await your company at the Northwest Pirate Festival in Lacey on July 9 and 10. Get dressed in your pirate best or come as you are—there are plenty of shops to properly outfit you if you feel underdressed—for a weekend of family-friendly fun! Black Sand Bay is a pirate’s haven that King George II and Queen Caroline of Great Britain wants control over. See battles and more as each side invites you to join—are you a pirate or royal at heart?

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO