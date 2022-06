PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day because of extreme heat in the Phoenix metro. Temperatures will climb to 112 degrees later this afternoon. This means dangerous heat! Be sure to limit your time outside and take breaks in the heat. Drinking plenty of water is also a good idea. The good news is we will see the heat subsides as we get going into Friday and the weekend.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO