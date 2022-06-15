ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

City of Boca Raton Hosts Ceremony & Concert in Recognition of Memorial Day

myboca.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, FLORIDA (April 19, 2022) – In honor of Memorial Day and in remembrance of all military personnel who died in service to the United States, the City of Boca Raton will host two events free and open to the public on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. and 7...

myboca.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Growing number of Florida residents have roots in New York

As many Florida residents struggle to find affordable housing, there are still plenty of people moving to the Sunshine State. The latest census data shows that more and more residents of Florida have a New York birth certificate. John Ries is a native New Yorker who now calls South Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Medley, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Greenwood, FL
Local
Florida Government
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Delray Beach Commission Approves Ordinances to Increase Water Rates and Enforce Three-Day Irrigation Schedules

Boca Raton, FL – Water conservation and strengthening infrastructure are two key focus areas for many cities in South Florida and Delray Beach is making notable progress on both fronts. On June 7, 2022, theDelray Beach City Commission approved Ordinances to increase water and wastewater rates and to enforce three-day irrigation schedules.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Visitors in their own town’: How much tourism is too much? Delray Beach officials grappling with growing issue

After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
pointpubs.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Greenwood
Person
Lee Greenwood
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Kosher Chobee opens in West Palm Beach; American Icon Brewery in Fort Lauderdale closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Sw 4th Avenue#The Boca Raton Police#Plaza Real#American#God Bless America#Veterans#Visi
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

10th Annual Downtown Drive Car Show Returns to Mizner Park on Father’s Day

More than 150 Unique Autos to Be On Display to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. Boca Raton, FL – Everyone from families and window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the 10th Annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real. Admission is FREE.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy