Kids on Wheels returns Saturday: The Kids on Wheels free event will return to Clarkesville on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarkesville Police Station. There will be all kinds of fun vehicles in which kids can cruise the show, or they can bring their own set of wheels. There will be classic cars, emergency response demonstrations and displays, forestry and more. Awards will be given at noon.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO