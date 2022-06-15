ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Arts Festival Announces Call for Artists

 3 days ago
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Arts Festival (“NAF”) will celebrate “Artful Healing,” this Fall in New Jersey’s largest city. NAF will showcase Newark’s dynamic and diverse arts and culture sector from Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. . This year, Newark Arts Festival...

New Jersey Stage

The Basie presents a Community Conversation With Dr. Cornel West

(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Count Basie Center for the Arts’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force, in conjunction with Horizon Blue cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Monmouth University’s Social Justice Academy and Intercultural Center, will host American philosopher, author and activist Dr. Cornel West on Thursday, September 15 at 7:00pm at the Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank.
RED BANK, NJ
CBS New York

Events begin to mark Juneteenth across the area

NEW YORK -- Events will be held across the area Friday to celebrate Juneteenth. The holiday is coming up Sunday, and will be officially observed on Monday. The East New York Juneteenth Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center. In Newark, the Juneteenth March and Rally for Reparations, Justice and Democracy is set for noon on Springfield Avenue. In Westchester County, young people in the foster care system will mark Juneteenth with a celebration at the Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry. CLICK HERE for other events around the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
New Jersey Stage

Rutherfurd Hall Foundation to Present Film Festival

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- The Rutherfurd Hall Foundation (RHF) will present the Rutherfurd Hall Film Festival on Sunday, June 26. This festival will consist of three film showcases: High School student films (beginning at 1:00pm), Documentary and Experimental films (beginning at 3:00pm) and Narrative films (beginning at 5:00pm). In an effort...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Dover Little Theatre to present "Murder? Gurl, What a Drag!"

(DOVER, NJ) -- Dover Little Theatre (DLT) will premiere a new play called Murder? Gurl, What a Drag! A New Drag Murder Mystery directed by Larry Pelham. This hilarious original play is written by up-and-coming playwright, Maxwell C. Blackrier. Performances begin July 8-16. Murder? Gurl, What a Drag! is a night of 15 inch pump heels, wigs galore and of course…murder! When a somewhat normal night at the fabulous Madam Beatrice’s Café is interrupted by the death of one of their performers, the queens of the cafe develop a plan to search for the perpetrator involved. Be prepared for a night full of laughter, heavy contour, and mystery. This production is intended for mature audiences due to language and subject matter.
DOVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Northern NJ Community Foundation Announces Call for Artists for Summer Busking Street Performance Program

(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative announces an open call for artists to apply to the Sack Business Alliance’s Summer Busking Program in the City of Hackensack, New Jersey. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. The NNJCF's work focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.
HACKENSACK, NJ
#Art Museum#Arts Education#Localevent#Local Life#Nj#Naf#The Newark Museum Of Art#The Call For Artists#Newark Arts#Prudential Foundation#Jerseyarts Com
Bank celebrates rebranding at two West Orange branches

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank, formerly Glen Rock Savings Bank, celebrated its new name and refreshed identity with a rebranding celebration on Saturday, May 14, at its four branches, located at 175 Rock Road in Glen Rock, 250 Lincoln Ave. in Hawthorne, 474 Prospect Ave. in West Orange and 83 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The celebrations were a precursor to the bank’s 100th anniversary in September.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth County Historical Commission presents 2022 Preservation Awards

(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Historical Commission recently announced the recipients of the County’s 2022 Historic Preservation Awards and the winners of the History Essay Contest for fifth grade students. The awards are presented to individuals or organizations who have undertaken restoration and preservation projects for historic buildings in Monmouth County.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Juneteenth New York Festival this weekend in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth will officially be celebrated on Monday, June 20, but festivities are starting early in New York. The 13th Annual Juneteenth New York Festival kicks off virtually, but will be celebrated with in-person gatherings in Brooklyn on June 18th and 19th. The festival was founded in 2009 and is growing into one of the biggest and longest-running events commemorating Freedom Day for enslaved African Americans. Five-thousand people attended events in 2019. More than 20,000 attended virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Families will gather virtually and in person this year.The festival's theme is unity in the Black family unit, and will feature the best in Black culture with live performances, wellness activities and a fashion exhibit. Click here for more information.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Stage

“Enchanted April” Delightful at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey celebrated a very special season opening on Saturday, June 11 with Matthew Barber’s play Enchanted April. It was the first time in two years they have opened a new season. It is also significant because the Madison based theater group also celebrates their 60th Year Anniversary this season.
MADISON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Brunswick 2022 Juneteenth Commemoration & Celebration Week

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- From June 15-19, 2022, the City of New Brunswick, NJ will celebrate the 157th Anniversary of Juneteenth—a day that commemorates the end of slavery throughout the United States. The Juneteenth Planning Coalition brings together a wide variety of community groups for an exciting series of events to make this year's Juneteenth celebration one of the most outstanding and impactful activities of 2022. Juneteenth achieved federal recognition on the 17th of June 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing the 19th of June as a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJ Festival Orchestra to Present Outdoor Summer Celebration Concert on July 30th

(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- New Jersey Festival Orchestra, under the baton of maestro David Wroe, presents “An American AND Paris”, a sizzling summer celebration under the stars as Gershwin’s American in Paris meets masterworks by Debussy, Saint Saens, Vaughn Williams and more in a program of international favorites. Set in the splendor of the gardens of one of Westfield’s finest residences, this is an outdoor festivity for the entire family. The concert takes place on Saturday, July 30th at 8:00pm.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City teen who faced homelessness named NJ Youth of the Year

Before being named the NJ Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club, Trinity Campbell faced a lot of adversity. The 16-year-old Snyder High School student faced homelessness when she was 12 and 13 years old along with bullying. But becoming a part of the Boys & Girls of Hudson County changed that. Now, after much hard work and dedication, Campbell was named NJ Youth of the Year this past May.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Longtime Bloomfield activist Trish Comstock dies at age 92

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Trish Comstock, a township resident who wore a multitude of activist hats over the years, died on May 27 in a Montclair nursing facility. She was 92 years old. Always smartly dressed, the 5-foot powerhouse and longtime Davey Street resident supported numerous political causes, but her influence as president of the Bloomfield Tenants Association was most keenly felt.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

