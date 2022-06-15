Newark Arts Festival Announces Call for Artists

(DOVER, NJ) -- Dover Little Theatre (DLT) will premiere a new play called Murder? Gurl, What a Drag! A New Drag Murder Mystery directed by Larry Pelham. This hilarious original play is written by up-and-coming playwright, Maxwell C. Blackrier. Performances begin July 8-16. Murder? Gurl, What a Drag! is a night of 15 inch pump heels, wigs galore and of course…murder! When a somewhat normal night at the fabulous Madam Beatrice’s Café is interrupted by the death of one of their performers, the queens of the cafe develop a plan to search for the perpetrator involved. Be prepared for a night full of laughter, heavy contour, and mystery. This production is intended for mature audiences due to language and subject matter.
