Perry County, TN

PC DEPUTIES ARE RECEIVING MOST UP-TO-DATE TRAINING

By Editor
buffaloriverreview.com
 3 days ago

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has placed a special emphasis on getting its deputies the most up-to-date, current training available. This benefits the citizens of the county as well as the deputies who are sworn to uphold the laws and follow the rules...

wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest Tennessee man accused of firing handgun outside Paducah business

PADUCAH — A Tennessee man was arrested in Paducah after police say he fired a gun outside a nightclub. Officers were called to the business on Olivet Church Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday. The Paducah Police Department claims 30-year-old Cody Teneyck of Paris, Tennessee, was fighting with another person at the venue when Teneyck pulled out a handgun and fired several gunshots in the parking lot. Investigators say about 50 people were in the parking lot when Teneyck allegedly fired the gun.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director sentenced to federal prison

A former director for West Tennessee Healthcare will spend over a year in federal prison for wire fraud. Sixty-two-year-old Melanie Haste, formerly of Trenton, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Firearms Charges

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and firearms charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Cash and vehicles also were seized. Bond for Terry McCullough, age 77, was set at $70,000. Officers from the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Office and the Metro...
PARIS, TN
radio7media.com

Firearm Stolen from Weakley Creek Road Home

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A FIREARM FROM A HOME ON WEAKLEY CREEK ROAD. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE COMPLAINANT ON SATURDAY WHO ADVISED THE 9 MM DOUBLE TAP DEFENSE PISTOL WAS LAST SEEN TUESDAY MORNING. ANYONE WITH INFORAMITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Bruceton officers find cocaine, cash during traffic stop

Officer Dillon Crowe, the Bruceton Police Department’s newest officer, made his first arrest on cocaine-related charges during a May 26 traffic stop in Bruceton. BPD Sgt. Jordan Bailey was also involved with that arrest. According to Crowe’s report, he pulled over a white Ford Edge driven by Cartell McKeever...
BRUCETON, TN
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
restaurant-hospitality.com

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant is expanding, will open its seventh location in late-2022

Puckett’s grocery store opened in the 1950s in Leiper’s Fork, a small town outside Franklin, Tenn., and was still operational when Andy Marshall purchased it in 1998. The original store has since changed hands and names, but today, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) operates six Puckett’s locations, with sites in Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, and a seventh is slated to open in late 2022 in Cullman, Ala. The Cullman location will be the hospitality group’s first venture outside of Tennessee.
CULLMAN, AL
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN

