Two beasts meeting in the Stanley Cup Final

 3 days ago

Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance set the table for game one of the Stanley Cup Final as the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The guys also discuss the betting side of hockey and then the guys discuss Drance's latest article that shows unrestricted free agent defencemen that the Canucks...

2022 Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 2 prediction from proven hockey model

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to tie the series on Saturday night when it faces the Colorado Avalanche Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning got off to a horrific start in Wednesday's Game 1 in Denver, giving up three goals in the first period before storming back to force overtime. Two of those goals came 1:36 apart, and the third came with the Avalanche on a 5-on-3 power play. Andre Burakovsky's goal just 1:23 into the overtime period gave the Avalanche the 4-3 victory and the series lead, and left Tampa Bay knowing it needs to play better. The Lightning are seeking their third straight NHL title, and fourth overall (2003-04), while Colorado looks to clinch its third in three trips to the Stanley Cup Final (1995-96 and 2000-01). The Avalanche are the Western Conference top seed while Tampa is the East's No. 3 seed, and both rank in the top 10 in the NHL on both ends of the ice.
Ray Bourque Lifts the Stanley Cup Thanks to an Avalanche of NHL Talent

No matter how talented a player you may be, becoming a Stanley Cup champion can prove to be elusive. And so was the story of Hall of Fame Canadian defenseman Raymond Bourque for 20 years. He was drafted eighth overall by the Boston Bruins in 1979, and the first-round pick went on to an illustrious career in the NHL.
STANLEY CUP WILL NOT TRAVEL TO RUSSIA THIS SUMMER

It was reported today that the Stanley Cup will not travel to Russia or Belarus this summer. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said both teams were made aware of this fact. The Tampa Bay Lightning have quite a few Russian players including Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Mikhail Sergachev. The Colorado Avalanche have only Valeri Nichushkin.
Lightning not using elevation as excuse in Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (AP) — Visitors to Ball Arena are reminded of the altitude challenge facing them as soon as they walk through the doors with a sign welcoming them to the “Mile High City, elevation 5,280 feet.”. That reminder becomes reality during the first few shifts of a hockey...
Report: Trotz, DeBoer among Panthers' coaching targets

Andrew Brunette is a Jack Adams Award finalist after leading the Florida Panthers to a Presidents' Trophy as the interim coach in 2021-22, but that hasn't stopped the club from talking to multiple high-profile free agent bench bosses. The Panthers have interviewed Barry Trotz, Peter DeBoer, Travis Green, Rick Tocchet,...
