Mason’s Impact Fellows Program allows students to combine business and sustainability interests

On June 8, 2022, officers from the George Mason University’s Police and Public Safety Department and the City of Fairfax Police Department ran a two-mile loop on Mason’s Fairfax Campus as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Virginia. The officers also raised more than $1,000 for the organization. The Torch Run unites officers from law enforcement agencies and corrections departments across the state to raise more than a million dollars annually. Each summer, law enforcement officials carry the Flame of Hope across the state culminating with the Torch Run Final Leg and the lighting of the cauldron to officially open our Summer Games in Richmond. The 1,900-mile, eight-day Torch Run involves more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Virginia. Shown here are Mason Police and Public Safety’s Chief of Staff Eric Fowler and Deputy Chief of Police Thuan Ly. Behind them is City of Fairfax’s City Manager Robert A. Stalzer.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO