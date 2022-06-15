ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Mason’s Impact Fellows Program allows students to combine business and sustainability interests

By Anna Stolley Persky
gmu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Mason University rising junior Ashanti Martin, 20, is passionate about sustainability and, specifically, addressing food insecurity. Martin recently finished a two-year stint in the Impact Fellows Program, which focuses on helping students learn about how to help businesses achieve sustainable goals. The program is run through the School of Business’s...

www.gmu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gmu.edu

Padhu Seshaiyer honored with Council on Undergraduate Research Inclusivity Award

George Mason University’s Padmanabhan Seshaiyer was recently named the winner of the 2022 Inclusivity Award presented by the Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). Seshaiyer, a professor of mathematics within the College of Science, called the recognition of his efforts to achieve greater...
FAIRFAX, VA
gmu.edu

Mason Police carry a torch for Special Olympics

On June 8, 2022, officers from the George Mason University’s Police and Public Safety Department and the City of Fairfax Police Department ran a two-mile loop on Mason’s Fairfax Campus as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Virginia. The officers also raised more than $1,000 for the organization. The Torch Run unites officers from law enforcement agencies and corrections departments across the state to raise more than a million dollars annually. Each summer, law enforcement officials carry the Flame of Hope across the state culminating with the Torch Run Final Leg and the lighting of the cauldron to officially open our Summer Games in Richmond. The 1,900-mile, eight-day Torch Run involves more than 2,000 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Virginia. Shown here are Mason Police and Public Safety’s Chief of Staff Eric Fowler and Deputy Chief of Police Thuan Ly. Behind them is City of Fairfax’s City Manager Robert A. Stalzer.
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy