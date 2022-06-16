Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ocean Springs, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong to golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, Gautier, D`iberville, Gulf Hills, Gulf Park Estates and Latimer. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 49 and 59. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

