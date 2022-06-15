ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Titan Memories: Beach Showdown

fullertontitans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal State Fullerton and Long Beach State have had an intense rivalry in all sports since the two schools began playing each other. A Titans win over the 49ers in the 1978 PCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final propelled Fullerton's "Cal State Who?" squad to a dazzling run into the NCAA Tournaments'...

fullertontitans.com

