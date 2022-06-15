ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Annual Truist Park and Battery Atlanta update to the Board of Commissioners

Cover picture for the articleJune 14, 2022 - Cobb’s Chief Financial Officer gave the county’s annual update on the financing for Truist Park and the Battery during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 14th. This update was postponed from a meeting earlier in the year due to scheduling conflicts....

