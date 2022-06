This article was first published in the Virginia Mercury. Of the more than 2,168 buses operated by public transportation providers in Virginia, roughly just one percent run on electricity. Beyond the 26 battery electric buses currently in service, the remainder of the commonwealth’s fleet of transit buses rely on fossil fuels with over half dependent on dirty diesel. Thanks to a strategic study by the state and a tremendous tranche of federal funding, the number of Virginia’s battery electric buses is set to more than double this year, but real questions remain as to how fast the commonwealth can go all electric.

