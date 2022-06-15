ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Coronilla juncea, a native candidate for phytostabilization of potentially toxic elements and restoration of Mediterranean soils

By Alma Heckenroth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoil contamination pattern due to industrial activities often leads to high concentrations of potentially toxic elements (PTE) decreasing with depth. This spatial heterogeneity of the soil contamination may have significant consequences on the soil properties and soil living communities. We evaluated the effects of both surface and solum soil contamination heterogeneity...

Reply to: Evidence confirms an anthropic origin of Amazonian Dark Earths

Replying to Lombardo et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31064-2 (2022) Amazonian Dark Earths (ADEs) are widely regarded as a model for sustainable agriculture. Their unusual fertility and elevated concentration of charcoal, combined with the frequent occurrence of pre-Columbian artifacts at ADE sites, has prompted widespread biomass burning for soil amendment in tropical regions. However, it remains unclear how these persistent patches of high fertility could have been created in nutrient-impoverished tropical landscapes. In a recent study1, we report new data from one of the best-studied ADE sites in Brazil which warrant a revision of its origin story. We found large amounts of phosphorus (P) and calcium (Ca) correlated with 16 trace elements that indicate exogenous sources rather than in situ deposition, an inference that is supported by neodymium (Ne), strontium (Sr) and carbon (C) isotope signatures. Moreover, radiocarbon (14C) activity of charcoal in ADEs suggested inputs beginning thousands of years before the earliest evidence of forest clearing for agriculture in the region. Our results imply that indigenous populationsÂ either managed soils at the site thousands of years earlier than previously reported or, alternatively, that human-derived inputs represent a small fraction of ADE's chemical makeup, a fraction that, we hypothesise based on the size and timing of deposition (Fig.Â 1), was introduced in the relatively recent past.
AGRICULTURE
Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE
Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
A dialogue between generations

Seed plants cannot move their progeny out of harm, as they support the next-generation embryos inside their inflorescences before seed maturation. Nevertheless, organ development during embryogenesis is mostly considered unconnected to the previous generation. During Arabidopsis thaliana embryogenesis, the primary root is initiated by the specification of the apical suspensor cell into the root founder cell, the hypophysis. This cell divides asymmetrically to generate the quiescent centre, which is the organizer of the post-embryonic root meristem. Simultaneously, the apical adjacent cells specify into the precursors for the vasculature, ground tissue and epidermis, thereby forming an early version of a root meristem1. In this issue of Nature Plants, Du et al. show that regular root formation is controlled by the opposing functions of maternal and embryonic WIP genes to steer cell division orientation and cell fate specification in Arabidopsis2.
AGRICULTURE
Ductile deformation during carbonation of serpentinized peridotite

Carbonated serpentinites (listvenites) in the Samail Ophiolite, Oman, record mineralization of 1"“2 Gt of CO2, but the mechanisms providing permeability for continued reactive fluid flow are unclear. Based on samples of the Oman Drilling Project, here we show that listvenites with a penetrative foliation have abundant microstructures indicating that the carbonation reaction occurred during deformation. Folded magnesite veins mark the onset of carbonation, followed by deformation during carbonate growth. Undeformed magnesite and quartz overgrowths indicate that deformation stopped before the reaction was completed. We propose deformation by dilatant granular flow and dissolution-precipitation assisted the reaction, while deformation in turn was localized in the weak reacting mass. Lithostatic pore pressures promoted this process, creating dilatant porosity for CO2 transport and solid volume increase. This feedback mechanism may be common in serpentinite-bearing fault zones and the mantle wedge overlying subduction zones, allowing massive carbonation of mantle rocks.
SCIENCE
Long-distance air pressure differences correlate with European rain

Precipitation in Europe shows natural fluctuations that differ considerably between seasons and geographical regions. A number of studies have linked local or seasonal rainfall variability to various long-distance air pressure differences in north"“south or west"“east direction. This paper presents the first continent-wide analysis of European rainfall variability on a month-by-month and country-by-country basis. We calculated Pearson r values for unsmoothed monthly rainfall data of 39 European countries over the period 1950"“2019 with five potential climatic drivers, namely the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), the Arctic Oscillation (AO), the North Sea Caspian Pattern (NCP), and two indices of Mediterranean Oscillation (MOI2, WeMOI). For a variety of countries and months we found substantial and statistically significant r values of up to r"‰="‰0.7 and more. The dynamic temporal-spatial evolution of the Pearson correlations was mapped out across the continent, tracking the gradual or abrupt expansion, displacement and subsequent waning of the various effects over the course of the year. The correlation analysis was complemented by best subset multiple regression, controlling for intercorrelation of the potential drivers. Our results may help to improve short- to midterm rainfall prognoses in Europe and provide important calibration data for the further refinement of climate models.
ENVIRONMENT
Social capital building interventions and self-reported post-disaster recovery in Ofunato, Japan

Evidence shows that communal resources, cohesion, and social infrastructure can mitigate shocks and enhance resilience. However, we know less about how specific social capital building interventions facilitate recovery in post-disaster environments. Using a survey of over 1000 residents of Ofunato, Japan after the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, this study demonstrates that the individuals who actively participated in a community center-created for and led by neighborhood elders-reported higher levels of family and neighborhood recovery than similar individuals who did not participate. Results from ordinal logistic regression analyses, propensity score matching (PSM) and coarsened exact matching (CEM) show arguably stronger causal links between bottom-up, microlocal programs to boost connections in post-disaster areas and post-disaster outcomes. Community-based programs that strengthen social ties even among elderly residents can measurably improve their recoveries.
ASIA
Rupture pressure values of cerebral arteries in the presence of unruptured intracranial aneurysm

Cerebral arteries (CAs) are prone to the saccular aneurysm formation. Since aneurysms may be considered as balloon-like dilations of the locally weakened arterial wall, it should be determined whether the presence of intracranial aneurysm is related to the generalized weakening of CAs. Among 184 consecutive forensic autopsies, eight brains with a single unruptured saccular aneurysm were identified. Aneurysms with adjacent CAs and specific CA segments were excised, namely: the anterior communicating artery complex, and bifurcations of the basilar artery, internal carotid arteries, and middle cerebral arteries. Then, aneurysm and CA specimens were subjected to pressure-inflation tests until rupture occurred at the arterial bifurcation or at the wall of the CA or aneurysm. The same protocol was applied to the control group composed of CAs excised from eight brains without aneurysm. No significant differences were noted between the experimental and control groups, depending on the mean rupture pressure (1054 vs. 1048Â mmHg) and rupture site (bifurcation vs. wall) of the analyzed specimens. These findings indicate that the presence of unruptured saccular aneurysm is not related to generalized weakening of CAs among autopsy subjects. Moreover, the CA bifurcations do not represent regions of decreased wall strength.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are associated with reduced constructive myocardial work in hypertensive patients with a preserved ejection fraction

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are observed in patients with hypertensive heart disease with a preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); however, the relationship between minor ST-T changes and global myocardial work on echocardiograms remains unclear. We evaluated the global longitudinal strain (GLS), global work index (GWI), global constructive work (GCW), global wasted work (GWW), and global work efficiency (GWE) in 186 hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF (>50%) using an offline analysis system (View Pal, GE). Minor ST-T changes as well as major ST-T changes (depression in ST in lead V5"‰>"‰1"‰mV) were also evaluated by electrocardiography. The mean age was 79.4"‰Â±"‰8.2 years (men 37.6%). Patients with minor and major ST-changes had a smaller absolute GLS (âˆ’20.3"‰Â±"‰3.1, âˆ’18.2"‰Â±"‰3.7, and âˆ’15.2"‰Â±"‰5.0%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and a smaller constructive workload [GWI (2148"‰Â±"‰486, 1938"‰Â±"‰462, and 1685"‰Â±"‰701"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.002) and GCW (2419"‰Â±"‰510, 2185"‰Â±"‰466, and 1865"‰Â±"‰702"‰mmHg%, P"‰<"‰0.001)] than those with no ST-T changes. Additionally, patients with minor and major ST-T changes had increased wasted myocardial work [GWW (87"‰Â±"‰61, 105"‰Â±"‰56, and 127"‰Â±"‰75"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.045)], which resulted in reductions in the myocardial work efficiency [GWE (95"‰Â±"‰4, 94"‰Â±"‰3, and 89"‰Â±"‰12%, P"‰<"‰0.001)]. Even after adjustments for confounding factors, including EF, diastolic function parameters, LV hypertrophy, history of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, patients with minor ST-T changes had significantly smaller LV global constructive work in comparison to those without [GWI (2260"‰Â±"‰33 vs. 2025"‰Â±"‰76"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.007) and GCW (2501"‰Â±"‰45 vs. 2210"‰Â±"‰105"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.003)]. In conclusion, in hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF, minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms were associated with reduced constructive work in the LV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ambitious partnership needed for reliable climate prediction

Current global climate models struggle to represent precipitation and related extreme events, with serious implications for the physical evidence base to support climate actions. A leap to kilometre-scale models could overcome this shortcoming but requires collaboration on an unprecedented scale. Water is Earth's life blood and fundamental to our future....
ENVIRONMENT
Evidence of multidimensional gender inequality in energy services from a large-scale household survey in India

Energy access delivers broad socio-economic benefits, but few studies have examined how benefits are allocated within the household. Here we conduct a large-scale survey with 4,624 respondents across six Indian states to provide results on intra-household differences across multiple outcome dimensions of energy service, including knowledge, satisfaction, utilization and opinion. Using a Women's Empowerment Index (WEI) to measure household-level gender equality, we find that women in low-WEI households are less aware of energy services and use less electricity than their spouses. This awareness gap manifests in differences in satisfaction, as women in higher-WEI households show more concern with energy services and fuel sources. Overall, these results signify that the 'one-size-fits-all' approach of providing energy access may not effectively meet the goal of sustainable energy for all. Bridging the gender gap through targeted information and learning campaigns that empower and educate women could unlock additional support for sustainable energy policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Author Correction: Predictive factors of responsiveness to a body weight reduction program in Prader"“Willi patients at 6Â years of follow"‘up

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09096-x, Published online 25 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Progetti di Ricerca Corrente, Istituto Auxologico Italiano IRCCS, Milan, Italy (research project code: 01C123, acronym: Mebascocopws).". The original Article has been corrected.
HEALTH
Transparent reporting of research-related greenhouse gas emissions through the scientific COnduct initiative

Estimating the greenhouse gas emissions of research-related activities is a critical first step towards the design of mitigation policies and actions. Here we propose and motivate a transparent framework for reporting research-related greenhouse gas emissions, through the inclusion of standardised reporting tables in scientific publications. The recent International Panel on...
ENVIRONMENT
Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Directly wireless communication of human minds via mind-controlled programming metasurface

An concept of electromagnetic brain-computer-metasurface (EBCM), and remotely mindcontrolled metasurface (RMCM) via brainwaves is reported in eLight. Rather than DC voltage from power supply or AC voltages from signal generators, such metasurfaces are controlled by brainwaves collected in real time and can transmit information wirelessly between human brains. Such platforms can lead to a promising approach for the service of disabled people.
TECHNOLOGY

