The median price for a house sold in Montgomery County in May was $620,000, which is a 5.6% increase from the previous month and a 12.7% rise as compared to May of 2021. There were 1,575 houses new listed for sale last month, which is about a 15% decrease from May of 2021, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCARR). Houses here sold in 12 days on average and 23 days in the District, according to GCAAR.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO