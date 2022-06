Less than three weeks ago, the Bedford High School girls’ lacrosse team finished the regular season with a lackluster 15-5 loss to Dual County League rival Wayland. And when the Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first four minutes in Friday night’s MIAA state Division 3 semifinals, some of their players and fans may have thought, “Here we go again.”

