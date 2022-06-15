6/15/22: ESL and community at Fort Drum

Representatives of the not-for-profit group Watertown Area Rescue Mission (WARM) met with the Watertown city council on Monday to ask for help funding a warming center. Homeless shelters exist in Watertown already, but not everyone can access their services. Ruth Lago, WARM's co-executive director, said the state of New York has specific rules around who can stay in homeless shelters.

