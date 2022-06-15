6/15/22: ESL and community at Fort Drum

Representatives of the not-for-profit group Watertown Area Rescue Mission (WARM) met with the Watertown city council on Monday to ask for help funding a warming center. Homeless shelters exist in Watertown already, but not everyone can access their services. Ruth Lago, WARM's co-executive director, said the state of New York has specific rules around who can stay in homeless shelters.
A new CEO of the company that owns several hospitals and clinics in St. Lawrence County has taken over. Donna McGregor is the new CEO at St. Lawrence Health, which operates three major hospitals in Canton-Potsdam, Massena, and Gouverneur, with several additional clinics. McGregor joined the health care company two...
The Clifton-Fine Summer Concert Series continues with their "In the Pines" concert on Saturday at 7pm, featuring the trio, High on the Hog. The show is at Z-Park in Wanakena and is free. The band includes Marion Hoelzel, Bill Chamberlain and Tyler Dezago, with their brand of old time and...
