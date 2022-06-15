Cool down at these waterparks and splash pads in metro Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Detroiters who need housing assistance have two weeks to sign up before the state stops accepting new applications for its COVID-19 era program. The City of Detroit has announced a three-part plan to help Detroiters facing eviction. Residents have taken advantage of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program – or CERA. It helped eligible individuals for up to 18 months with rental and utility bill assistance. The state will stop accepting new applications for CERA rent and utility assistance on June 30th. The city’s plan also allows renters facing eviction after CERA aid runs out to get legal representation for free. They can also get help finding a job or training to earn more money to help pay the rent. The city will also connect people who have lost their homes with emergency shelter assistance. Mayor Mike Duggan said the city has helped more than 19-thousand Detroiters with back rent since March 2021, and $159 million dollars has helped keep Detroit renters in their homes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO