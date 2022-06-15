ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cool down at these waterparks and splash pads in metro Detroit

By Metro Times Staff
MetroTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan has two temperatures—cold as ice and hot as hell. Summer in the Mitten State is here and with it comes all of the heat. When it's scorching out, a nice dip...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganchronicle.com

1st of the Day(R) Summer Series at Hotel St. Regis

Lifestyle brand 1st of the Day® reminds individuals to always cherish and celebrate the moment and adds heat to the summer season with a Night Party Series. There is always something worth celebrating…a new job, your favorite team’s victory, or—simply— life! Created with the desire to help people enjoy life’s little moments, events are a part of what makes this brand unique and what draws supporters.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brighton, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lake, MI
Axios Detroit

3 private pools to rent near Detroit starting at $54 an hour

Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, just plug in your location. 1. Heated Pool & JacuzziThis secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.Location: BirminghamCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Kidney-shaped heated poolThis spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.Location: UticaCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Luxurious LagoonThis large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.Location: NorthvilleCost: $85 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

You ever just look at a home and envision what type of person or family lives there?. That's what happened when we saw this Sterling Heights bachelor pad listed for sale. Located at 11957 Canterbury Dr., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom modern home has some pretty cool features. There's a built-in fish...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Opa! Fest, Father's Day, taco events and more

Italian apertivo night with Bocale Vineyard at Cucina Lab Torino: Spend an evening with the owner of the Bocale Vineyard from the Umbria region of Italy. Admission includes five wine tastings and gourmet appetizers. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. $55. Walk-ins welcome. 3960 Crooks, Suite 200, Troy. (248) 525-9098. Opa! Fest Greek...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Cool Down#Cool Water#Waterparks#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana.  The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city’s demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […] The post Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, June 17, 2022: Detroit announces plan to help Detroiters facing eviction

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Detroiters who need housing assistance have two weeks to sign up before the state stops accepting new applications for its COVID-19 era program. The City of Detroit has announced a three-part plan to help Detroiters facing eviction. Residents have taken advantage of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program – or CERA. It helped eligible individuals for up to 18 months with rental and utility bill assistance. The state will stop accepting new applications for CERA rent and utility assistance on June 30th. The city’s plan also allows renters facing eviction after CERA aid runs out to get legal representation for free. They can also get help finding a job or training to earn more money to help pay the rent. The city will also connect people who have lost their homes with emergency shelter assistance. Mayor Mike Duggan said the city has helped more than 19-thousand Detroiters with back rent since March 2021, and $159 million dollars has helped keep Detroit renters in their homes.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WILX-TV

Keeping your home cool during Michigan’s extreme heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week will be a big test for our air conditioners. Heating and cooling companies are already busy fixing many air conditioning units across Mid-Michigan, but technicians said you can help keep it running yourself. “It’s like a car, you have to have it tuned and...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s summer festival season with many local communities hosting big celebrations. Along with Father’s Day, there are plenty of events commemorating Juneteenth happening all over Metro Detroit, click here for Juneteenth events. 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit. Canton Liberty Fest (Heritage...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

It’s Here! Faygo Ice Cream!

Some cool news in the middle of this heatwave! Detroit’s favorite pop is now a sweet treat. Introducing, Faygo ice cream!. Faygo has teamed up with local ice cream shop Browndog Barlor & Restaurant to create six Faygo infused flavors with the ice cream parlor’s unique twist. Flavors include Unicorn Swirl, Citrus Mist, Choc & Rye, Peaches & Crème, Motown Jam and Groovy Grape!
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
1051thebounce.com

Most Popular Baby Names in Michigan

It’s always fun to see what baby names are trending each year. I looked up my name, Anne, and discovered it’s not a very popular name anymore. It’s not even inside the top 100 of girls’ baby names. That’s a bummer, but hey, I still like my name.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy