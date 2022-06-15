6 Tips to Stay Within Budget While Designing a Website

Recently, the sector of decentralized finance (DeFi) has become much more popular. Its annual growth is reported to be approximately 200%. DeFi is evolving on many fronts: Music NFT, GameFi, CeFeFi, AnonFi, DAOs, Non Pegged stablecoins and many others. In order to take advantage of all the benefits the DeFi world has to offer, users need to go through KYC procedures. Unfortunately, some users believe that full verification is a violation of blockchain technology’s principle of anonymity. Hashbon Pass is a solution to the KYC problem. Hashbon Pass, or NFT Passport by Hashbon FiRe, is an NFT token and a decentralized protocol for reusable identity verification on blockchains. It is the first ever Anonymous KYC and the utilization of Tokenized All Web3 Pass (TAWP). Through which DeFi services, including DEXes, IDOs, & lending platforms, understand that they have a verified user active on their platform, determine their age, citizenship and also their presence on blacklists, as well as calculate the user’s credit score and social rating, all without needing access to their personal data.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO