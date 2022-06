Breaking into big box stores is never easy, but trying to do it during the pandemic has been borderline impossible. And yet that's how Mr. Tortilla's growth story began. After prior unsuccessful attempts to place their low-carb tortillas in supermarkets, Mr. Tortilla's founders (and also brothers) Anthony and Ronald Alcazar thought the shortage of products during the pandemic would be the in they needed. Rather than hopefully pitching retailers and landing on the barren store shelves, however, Anthony said they were met with skepticism and hand-wringing. Buyers just wouldn't bite.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO