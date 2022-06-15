ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, PA

David D. Duffield, 55

By Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation, Funeral Home
webbweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid D. Duffield, 55, of Linden, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home. David was born on May 29, 1967 in Williamsport and was the son of Donald W. Duffield of Cogan Station and the late Ann L. (Delozier) Duffield. He graduated from Loyalsock High...

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

80th annual Pennsylvania Laurel Festival underway

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) — The community of Wellsboros weeklong celebration of the blooming of the Laurel will coronate its 2022 Laurel Queen this weekend, as well as host the Laurel Festival Parade, arts and crafts competition, and more. This Saturday, June 18, 2022, the week-long celebration will conclude with several events. The day will start […]
WELLSBORO, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Community swimming pool roundup

Summertime is here and that means it's time to pack up the beach towels and head to the nearest pool to cool off. Here's a list of community pools, hours of operation, and prices to begin planning your summer fun: Berwick Ber-Vaughn Pool, 6084 Park Road, Berwick ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Aaron Kelly returns to Lock Haven’s floating stage

LOCK HAVEN, PA – American Idol alum, Aaron Kelly will be returning to Lock Haven’s Floating Stage this Saturday, June 18, the concert from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Pennsylvania native Aaron Kelly is a singer-songwriter best known for his run as the youngest artist ever to reach the Top 5 on American Idol. No stranger to national stages, he’s performed on the Ellen Show, David Letterman, Wendy Williams, Good Morning America, America’s Most Talented Kids, and worldwide when Aaron performed the National Anthem for the televised Little League World Series Championship Game. Aaron also has had the honor to sing the National Anthem for the president.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, PA
State
Kansas State
City
Cogan Station, PA
Williamsport, PA
Obituaries
City
Linden, PA
Linden, PA
Obituaries
City
Williamsport, PA
City
Muncy, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
WETM 18 News

Sayre man dies in motorcycle accident

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. car accident in Athens Township on Wednesday. According to police, 23-year-old Brandon Wilson of Sayre died after getting into an accident with a car sometime around 11 p.m. on June 15th. They say that the accident occurred on state Route 220 in […]
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Lawrenceville Borough served by Pennsylvania D.E.P.

LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- The Borough of Lawrenceville will be at Tioga County, Pennsylvania, court July 13 over a "Petition to Enforce Order" that was issued to the borough on June 6. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection accuses Lawrenceville Borough of violating the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water...
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four men indicted for trafficking methamphetamine in Northumberland, Columbia counties

Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin; Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg; Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin; and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading, allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia counties. The incidents occurred on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. A maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
COLUMBIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Loyalsock High School#The Peter Herdic House#Sheraton Country Club#Bear#Nippenose#Duboistown#W 4th St
NorthcentralPA.com

Wagging Tail Coffee Co. opens Watsontown location

Watsontown, Pa. — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is opening a second location in the town where it all started. The Watsontown location will have a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The new shop, located at 207 Main Street, will feature the regular menu of coffees, lemonades, milkshake-type drinks, and green teas. Baked goods also will be offered. The menu will be similar to the Allenwood location, which opened in August 2021. ...
WATSONTOWN, PA
WBRE

‘Big Mozz Bandit’ strikes again at Williamsport Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a retail theft call about “The Big Mozz Bandit” at a Williamsport Sheetz on Friday. Troopers said staff members of the Sheetz called in about a suspect who shoplifted various items and ordered a Big Mozz chicken sandwich without paying. According to the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary charged with assault

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — South Centre Township Police say they filed charges today in connection with a violent confrontation involving Jeff McCreary. McCreary, the owner of the now closed Vision Home Builders, physically attacked former client Amber Bradshaw. McCreary is also charged with aggressively confronting the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and photographer L […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Assault charges dismissed against Pittston Township man

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed all charges against Michael Patrick Boyle, 51, when no one showed up for a preliminary hearing. Pittston Township police charged Boyle with abusing, neglecting and assaulting his then 73-year-old mother for more than two years, according to court records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Newswatch 16

Mobile food bank travels across Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Nearly 200 cars left the Fairlane Mall in Pottsville Friday packed with fresh produce and other groceries thanks to Helping Harvest. They're a food bank that hosts traditional food assistance programs but it is coming to communities across Schuylkill County through their mobile markets. "We're trying...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said, Megan Beury, 34, and David Zerby, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds in an...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Route 147 Open After Thursday Crash, No Details Out

MONTANDON – Motorists are advised that Route 147 northbound is closed between Route 405 and Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash. According to emergency communications, the crash first occurred around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side into a ditch. No injuries were reported.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Building the levee

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At the time, the Agnes flood was the worst natural disaster in the history of the US. It took more than 25 years to take action to prevent another Agnes-type flood in the Wyoming Valley. Even after the passage of 50 years the haunting sights and sounds of the Agnes flood […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Confrontation gets physical at Vision Home Builders’ office

We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy