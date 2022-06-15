David D. Duffield, 55, of Linden, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home. David was born on May 29, 1967 in Williamsport and was the son of Donald W. Duffield of Cogan Station and the late Ann L. (Delozier) Duffield. He graduated from Loyalsock High...
WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) — The community of Wellsboros weeklong celebration of the blooming of the Laurel will coronate its 2022 Laurel Queen this weekend, as well as host the Laurel Festival Parade, arts and crafts competition, and more. This Saturday, June 18, 2022, the week-long celebration will conclude with several events. The day will start […]
Summertime is here and that means it's time to pack up the beach towels and head to the nearest pool to cool off.
Here's a list of community pools, hours of operation, and prices to begin planning your summer fun:
Berwick
Ber-Vaughn Pool, 6084 Park Road, Berwick
LOCK HAVEN, PA – American Idol alum, Aaron Kelly will be returning to Lock Haven’s Floating Stage this Saturday, June 18, the concert from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Pennsylvania native Aaron Kelly is a singer-songwriter best known for his run as the youngest artist ever to reach the Top 5 on American Idol. No stranger to national stages, he’s performed on the Ellen Show, David Letterman, Wendy Williams, Good Morning America, America’s Most Talented Kids, and worldwide when Aaron performed the National Anthem for the televised Little League World Series Championship Game. Aaron also has had the honor to sing the National Anthem for the president.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. car accident in Athens Township on Wednesday. According to police, 23-year-old Brandon Wilson of Sayre died after getting into an accident with a car sometime around 11 p.m. on June 15th. They say that the accident occurred on state Route 220 in […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WENY) -- The Borough of Lawrenceville will be at Tioga County, Pennsylvania, court July 13 over a "Petition to Enforce Order" that was issued to the borough on June 6. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection accuses Lawrenceville Borough of violating the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water...
WILLIAMSPORT – The man who killed his girlfriend in Montoursville in 2003 and concealed the body for 16 years was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 30 years in state prison. Jade G. Babcock, 52, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lycoming County court to third-degree murder and was sentenced immediately by Senior Judge Kenneth D. Brown.
Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.
Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin; Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg; Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin; and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading, allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia counties. The incidents occurred on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
A maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Watsontown, Pa. — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is opening a second location in the town where it all started. The Watsontown location will have a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20.
The new shop, located at 207 Main Street, will feature the regular menu of coffees, lemonades, milkshake-type drinks, and green teas. Baked goods also will be offered. The menu will be similar to the Allenwood location, which opened in August 2021.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a retail theft call about “The Big Mozz Bandit” at a Williamsport Sheetz on Friday. Troopers said staff members of the Sheetz called in about a suspect who shoplifted various items and ordered a Big Mozz chicken sandwich without paying. According to the […]
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — South Centre Township Police say they filed charges today in connection with a violent confrontation involving Jeff McCreary. McCreary, the owner of the now closed Vision Home Builders, physically attacked former client Amber Bradshaw. McCreary is also charged with aggressively confronting the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and photographer L […]
WILKES-BARRE — A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed all charges against Michael Patrick Boyle, 51, when no one showed up for a preliminary hearing. Pittston Township police charged Boyle with abusing, neglecting and assaulting his then 73-year-old mother for more than two years, according to court records.
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Northumberland County resident was charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on June 15. U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Alex Santiago, age 40, was charged with possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm in Mount Carmel. The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years […]
About five days a week, David Anderson either stays up late after work or wakes up around 3 a.m. to mill flour and prepare dough for handmade bread, bagels and pizza crusts in his Bellefonte home kitchen. “I’m gonna fire up Milly here, my grain mill, and we’ll put some...
Times have changed for the better when it comes royalty payments for property owners in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania with natural gas well eases. Eight years ago Bradford County landowners were getting checks as low as $1.10. Today some of the monthly payments are in the six figures.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Nearly 200 cars left the Fairlane Mall in Pottsville Friday packed with fresh produce and other groceries thanks to Helping Harvest. They're a food bank that hosts traditional food assistance programs but it is coming to communities across Schuylkill County through their mobile markets. "We're trying...
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said, Megan Beury, 34, and David Zerby, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds in an...
MONTANDON – Motorists are advised that Route 147 northbound is closed between Route 405 and Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash. According to emergency communications, the crash first occurred around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side into a ditch. No injuries were reported.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At the time, the Agnes flood was the worst natural disaster in the history of the US. It took more than 25 years to take action to prevent another Agnes-type flood in the Wyoming Valley. Even after the passage of 50 years the haunting sights and sounds of the Agnes flood […]
We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
