David D. Duffield, 55

LOCK HAVEN, PA – American Idol alum, Aaron Kelly will be returning to Lock Haven’s Floating Stage this Saturday, June 18, the concert from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Pennsylvania native Aaron Kelly is a singer-songwriter best known for his run as the youngest artist ever to reach the Top 5 on American Idol. No stranger to national stages, he’s performed on the Ellen Show, David Letterman, Wendy Williams, Good Morning America, America’s Most Talented Kids, and worldwide when Aaron performed the National Anthem for the televised Little League World Series Championship Game. Aaron also has had the honor to sing the National Anthem for the president.

2 DAYS AGO