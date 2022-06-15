Sarmite Kalnins Judson, 75, passed away in her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2022. Born in a refugee camp in Mannheim, Germany on January 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Laima Tetins (Ozols) Kalnins and Arvids Kalnins. Her family lived in the camp for six years...
Margaret L. Reeder, 77, of Muncy, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport. Born June 30, 1944, in Muncy, she is the daughter of the late Harold and the late Grace (Travelpiece) Stackhouse. Margaret married Max Reeder on November 26, 1980 and shared 41 years of marriage.
Watsontown, Pa. — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is opening a second location in the town where it all started. The Watsontown location will have a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20.
The new shop, located at 207 Main Street, will feature the regular menu of coffees, lemonades, milkshake-type drinks, and green teas. Baked goods also will be offered. The menu will be similar to the Allenwood location, which opened in August 2021.
About five days a week, David Anderson either stays up late after work or wakes up around 3 a.m. to mill flour and prepare dough for handmade bread, bagels and pizza crusts in his Bellefonte home kitchen. “I’m gonna fire up Milly here, my grain mill, and we’ll put some...
Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. — Some residents of Old Lycoming Township continue to voice concerns over the transparency and costs associated with police regionalization.
In January of this year, Christopher Kriner, the former chief of Old Lycoming Township Police Department (OLPD) announced he would return to criminal investigation at his previous rank of detective sergeant after serving as chief for just 10 months.
Times have changed for the better when it comes royalty payments for property owners in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania with natural gas well eases. Eight years ago Bradford County landowners were getting checks as low as $1.10. Today some of the monthly payments are in the six figures.
NOXEN, Pa. — The food stands and carnival rides are set up for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company's biggest fundraiser — the annual Rattlesnake Round Up. "This is the one that counts," said Noxen Assistant Fire Chief Matthew McCormack. "This is the one that keeps us open, puts the gas in the trucks, and lets us put the wet stuff on the red stuff."
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — South Centre Township Police say they filed charges today in connection with a violent confrontation involving Jeff McCreary. McCreary, the owner of the now closed Vision Home Builders, physically attacked former client Amber Bradshaw. McCreary is also charged with aggressively confronting the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and photographer L […]
We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.
Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin; Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg; Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin; and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading, allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia counties. The incidents occurred on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
A maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
WILLIAMSPORT – The man who killed his girlfriend in Montoursville in 2003 and concealed the body for 16 years was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 30 years in state prison. Jade G. Babcock, 52, pleaded guilty Thursday in Lycoming County court to third-degree murder and was sentenced immediately by Senior Judge Kenneth D. Brown.
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this 50 anniversary of the Agnes flood, many people are reliving their experiences and telling their tales of the flood. Eyewitness News sat down with Richard Kramer at his accounting office in Kingston to hear his stories of living through the Agnes flood in June of 1972. At the […]
Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven’s Susquehanna River beach off N. Vesper Street is open for the summer season. City Community Life Director Kasey Campbell told therecord-online that buoys for the swimming area were placed on Wednesday, a day (as seen above) that attracted a large turnout for the free swimming. Campbell said lifeguards will be at the beach Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., noting “As long as we have the staff, the lifeguards will be there at those times, but people may swim at their own risk if lifeguards are not posted.”
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a retail theft call about “The Big Mozz Bandit” at a Williamsport Sheetz on Friday. Troopers said staff members of the Sheetz called in about a suspect who shoplifted various items and ordered a Big Mozz chicken sandwich without paying. According to the […]
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An elderly Snyder County man fell for an email scam in which he lost $14,300.
State police at Selinsgrove say the victim received an email on May 31 from an unknown individual stating he owed money for an anti-virus protection plan. The victim then wired the funds to a bank in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police continue to investigate.
Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Sue Snyder, 33, of Williamsport, is facing felony charges of theft and fraud in addition to charges of homicide for the starvation deaths of two of her three children.
Investigators said from a time period of June 1, 2016 to Nov. 30 of 2021, Snyder received $69,866.27 in public benefits administered on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), claiming her two daughters, both of whom were deceased at the time, were alive.
