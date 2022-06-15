ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Sarmite Kalnins Judson, 75

By Grenoble Funeral Home
webbweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarmite Kalnins Judson, 75, passed away in her home surrounded by family on June 11, 2022. Born in a refugee camp in Mannheim, Germany on January 24, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Laima Tetins (Ozols) Kalnins and Arvids Kalnins. Her family lived in the camp for six years...

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
webbweekly.com

Margaret L. Reeder, 77

Margaret L. Reeder, 77, of Muncy, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport. Born June 30, 1944, in Muncy, she is the daughter of the late Harold and the late Grace (Travelpiece) Stackhouse. Margaret married Max Reeder on November 26, 1980 and shared 41 years of marriage.
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wagging Tail Coffee Co. opens Watsontown location

Watsontown, Pa. — Wagging Tail Coffee Co. is opening a second location in the town where it all started. The Watsontown location will have a grand opening from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The new shop, located at 207 Main Street, will feature the regular menu of coffees, lemonades, milkshake-type drinks, and green teas. Baked goods also will be offered. The menu will be similar to the Allenwood location, which opened in August 2021. ...
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Old Lycoming residents question transparency of police regionalization process

Old Lycoming Twp., Pa. — Some residents of Old Lycoming Township continue to voice concerns over the transparency and costs associated with police regionalization. In January of this year, Christopher Kriner, the former chief of Old Lycoming Township Police Department (OLPD) announced he would return to criminal investigation at his previous rank of detective sergeant after serving as chief for just 10 months. Kriner served as interim chief until TVRPD...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsport, PA
Obituaries
City
Home, PA
City
Southampton, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Newswatch 16

Noxen is ready for the Rattlesnake Round Up

NOXEN, Pa. — The food stands and carnival rides are set up for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company's biggest fundraiser — the annual Rattlesnake Round Up. "This is the one that counts," said Noxen Assistant Fire Chief Matthew McCormack. "This is the one that keeps us open, puts the gas in the trucks, and lets us put the wet stuff on the red stuff."
NOXEN, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary charged with assault

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — South Centre Township Police say they filed charges today in connection with a violent confrontation involving Jeff McCreary. McCreary, the owner of the now closed Vision Home Builders, physically attacked former client Amber Bradshaw. McCreary is also charged with aggressively confronting the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and photographer L […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Crab Cakes#Friendship#The Lutheran Church#Liberty Pa#Mansfield University
WBRE

Confrontation gets physical at Vision Home Builders’ office

We must warn you some of the videos and photos we are about to show you may be disturbing to some viewers. SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An I-Team investigation into the abrupt closing of a Columbia County home building company escalated into a physical confrontation on Wednesday. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg closed […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Four men indicted for trafficking methamphetamine in Northumberland, Columbia counties

Four men were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Noel Rivera-Lezama, 35, of Shamokin; Ismael Rivera-Lezama, 34, of Bloomsburg; Devon Fleming, 28, of Shamokin; and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, 32, of Reading, allegedly conspired to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia counties. The incidents occurred on multiple occasions from April 2021 until the present, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. A maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
COLUMBIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: Business owner recalls flood of ’72

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this 50 anniversary of the Agnes flood, many people are reliving their experiences and telling their tales of the flood. Eyewitness News sat down with Richard Kramer at his accounting office in Kingston to hear his stories of living through the Agnes flood in June of 1972. At the […]
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven Beach: Come on in, the water’s fine!

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The City of Lock Haven’s Susquehanna River beach off N. Vesper Street is open for the summer season. City Community Life Director Kasey Campbell told therecord-online that buoys for the swimming area were placed on Wednesday, a day (as seen above) that attracted a large turnout for the free swimming. Campbell said lifeguards will be at the beach Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., noting “As long as we have the staff, the lifeguards will be there at those times, but people may swim at their own risk if lifeguards are not posted.”
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

‘Big Mozz Bandit’ strikes again at Williamsport Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a retail theft call about “The Big Mozz Bandit” at a Williamsport Sheetz on Friday. Troopers said staff members of the Sheetz called in about a suspect who shoplifted various items and ordered a Big Mozz chicken sandwich without paying. According to the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wires $14,300 to Las Vegas bank after falling for scam

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An elderly Snyder County man fell for an email scam in which he lost $14,300. State police at Selinsgrove say the victim received an email on May 31 from an unknown individual stating he owed money for an anti-virus protection plan. The victim then wired the funds to a bank in Las Vegas, Nevada. Police continue to investigate.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother facing death penalty received more than $69,000 in benefits for deceased children

Williamsport, Pa. — Marie Sue Snyder, 33, of Williamsport, is facing felony charges of theft and fraud in addition to charges of homicide for the starvation deaths of two of her three children. Investigators said from a time period of June 1, 2016 to Nov. 30 of 2021, Snyder received $69,866.27 in public benefits administered on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), claiming her two daughters, both of whom were deceased at the time, were alive. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy