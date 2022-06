Please let this serve as a reminder that GCSU will observe the June 19th holiday (Juneteenth) on Monday, June 20th. During this year's session, the General Assembly passed House Bill 1335, such that upon the Governor's signature, state law would now require 13 paid holidays per year to include Juneteenth. State agencies that already provide for 12 official paid holidays will be required to update their compliance to 13 official paid holidays. The current and future Holiday Calendars for Georgia College & State University have been updated to reflect the recent decisions made by the Board of Regents to add this additional paid holiday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO