Brenham, TX

Houston-area native pursuing childhood dream through Blinn Fire Science Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Noltensmeyer is a firefighter at heart. He just needed to take a detour for his heart and mind to match up. Noltensmeyer’s breakthrough came while he was sitting in class at Texas A&M University. “I was taking international marketing my freshman year at Mays Business School, and...

Blinn Health Sciences Summer Camp introduces students to health science career options

Holding her patient’s neck steady, 13-year-old Brooke Dawson counted to three before she and several Blinn Health Science students worked in unison to move a young car accident victim from a gurney to the x-ray table for a CT scan. Assisting the Associate Degree Nursing Program in this emergency room x-ray simulation was just one of the activities Dawson participated in during the Blinn College District’s seventh annual Health Sciences Summer Camp.
BRENHAM, TX
STEI Summer Camp participants get behind-the-scenes look at healthcare technology

Five local teenagers got a hands-on look at cutting-edge healthcare technology in health care at a three-day camp offered by Blinn College. The STEI (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Innovation) Summer Camp at Blinn College-Brenham’s STEI Building was packed with hands-on activities, included a visit from Washington County Emergency Medical Services, 3-D printer demonstration, a trip to Blinn’s esports arena, a drone program display, demonstrations of the sophisticated equipment used to train nurses, and a moulage session in which participants used makeup to create realistic-looking wounds. Each of the campers designed a 3-D printer project that they could take home.
SCIENCE
Long-time Bryan barber passes away

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dotty Brown knew there was something special about Sonny Brown when they spoke on the phone for the first time in June of 1999. “This man was the most overwhelmingly generous person I’d ever met, and he treated me like a princess,” Dotty said.
BRYAN, TX
NEW PRINCIPAL AT SOMERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Somerville ISD has named a new high school principal. The Somerville School Board voted last week to hire Philip Salazar for the position, after accepting the resignation of previous high school principal Derron Robinson. Salazar comes to Somerville as he starts his 18th year in education, which includes over 10...
SOMERVILLE, TX
College Station parking garage to close next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/city of Springfield) - If you plan to dine downtown next week, or catch a movie there, you’ll find fewer places to park. The College Station Car Park at 409 W. McDaniel Street will close beginning 8 p.m., Sunday, June 19th for maintenance. If all goes as...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CHANGES TO CITY OF BRENHAM NOISE RULES IN THE WORKS

The City of Brenham is working toward setting uniform rules in a new noise nuisance ordinance. In a half-hour work session Thursday, the Brenham City Council gave staff feedback to use in reviewing and updating the city’s noise provisions. Legal and Legislative Services Manager Karen Stack said the goal...
BRENHAM, TX
A GIANT PARADE IN A TINY TOWN

About 750 people live in Chappell Hill, a Washington County village located in the rolling prairie country near Brenham. It was settled in 1849 and named for one of the founding families. Despite its small size it is a thriving community that attracts visitors who enjoy the peaceful easy feeling, clean streets, shady drives, well-kept lawns, historic homes, interesting shops and restaurants the town offers.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
1600 HOMES WITH NO POWER NEAR LAKE CONROE

740PM-Conroe Fire is on the scene in the 900 block of South Pine Lake with multiple poles and power lines down.
TRAFFIC IN GRIMES COUNTY HAMPERED BY MOVEMENT OF HUGE VESSEL

You may have received an alert about an upcoming 12-hour outage on Mon, Tues, or Wed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The actual outage is expected to last less than one hour. This brief outage is required to allow a 3rd party to move large equipment under the power lines that serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
WASHINGTON CO. JUNETEENTH PARADE, JUBILEE THIS WEEKEND

Washington County’s annual celebration of Juneteenth culminates this weekend. The Washington County Historical Juneteenth Association (WCHJA) will host a community jubilee kick-off tonight (Friday) beginning at 6 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. The Brown Sugar Band will provide entertainment. The kick-off leads into tomorrow (Saturday) morning’s parade through downtown...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Cat missing for almost three months reunited with owners in Navasota

A cat missing for just about three months in Navasota has been safely reunited with her owner. The feline named “Miss Kelly” had been missing since March, and was reunited with her owners on Tuesday afternoon. The City of Navasota thanked Navasota Police for their work, and thanked...
NAVASOTA, TX
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received

IN SHELTER – A367737. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 06/16/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woman sentenced for killing Conroe man on Texas 105 in DWI case

Earlier this month, a Conroe woman was sentenced for killing a pedestrian while driving intoxicated in 2018 after previously being convicted in the county of a DWI. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Woman-sentenced-for-killing-Conroe-man-on-Texas-17245588.php.

