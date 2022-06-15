ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget Minded Romance in Full Swing at the La Retama Central Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – A new summer program called Date Night @ the Library kicks off Friday, June 17, at 7:00 p.m. at the La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche Street. Couples on a budget will enjoy an evening of FREE pizza, snacks, and a movie with their sweetheart. The event is open to couples (ages 18 and up).

Reservations are required and must be made 24 hours in advance by calling the library at 361-826-7000. The remaining dates for this monthly summer event include:

  • Friday, July 15, 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, August 19, 7:00 p.m.

For a complete list of events scheduled at all City public libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library.

For more information, contact Managing Librarian Patricia Herrera at 361-826-7000 or by email at PatriciaH@cctexas.com.

