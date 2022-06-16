ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terry D’Arcy Announces Run for Mayor of Joliet

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoliet businessman Terry D’Arcy has announced that he will be seeking the office of Joliet Mayor in the spring of 2023 elections. D’Arcy made the announcement from one of his local car dealerships...

www.wjol.com

wjol.com

The city of Joliet and JJC partner for 4th of July fireworks show

The City of Joliet and Joliet Junior College have announced that they will partnering together for the annual city of Joliet Fourth of July fireworks show. The 2022 display will be held at the JJC Main Campus, 1215 Houbolt Rd. on Monday, July 4. The public may begin entering the grounds at 6:00 p.m. via Elmer W. Rowley Drive. The show is expected to begin between 9:15-9:30 p.m.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

School board member responds to village outrage

During an intense Oswego Village Board meeting this week, trustees voiced their disappointment about comments made at the last Oswego School District 308 Board of Education meeting. Both sides are attempting to fix a student vehicle parking problem in the Prescott Mill subdivision adjacent to Oswego East High School. Despite...
OSWEGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wgnradio.com

Willie Wilson calls for a temporary freeze on the gas tax

Businessman, philanthropist and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker to temporarily suspend the gas tax. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Election 2022: Democratic Primary | Illinois Secretary of State

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — After more than two decades, Illinois will have a new Secretary of State. 87-year-old Jesse White is stepping away from the role, allowing someone new to take the reigns. Four Democrats are vying for White’s role. Chicago Alderman David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, former...
ILLINOIS STATE
positivelynaperville.com

Find a few things to do in Naperville thru June 30, 2022

Above / Located at 500 W. Jackson Avenue, Centennial Beach is open most days, weather permitting, from now through Labor Day. Hours of daily operation may vary. (PN Photo, June 17, 2022) For 17 days, June has been busting out all over and we aim to continue updating and spotlighting...
wjol.com

One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

One person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers reported the death of 57-year-old Robert Lentz of Bolingbrook following a single car crash at the intersection of Plainfield-Naperville Road and Gateshead Drive in Naperville. The crash occurred just before 11am when Lentz left the road, for unknown reasons, and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

One rescued from Fox River in Montgomery

The Oswego Fire Protection District rescued a person from the Fox River near the Route 30 Bridge in Montgomery just before seven Friday night. The fire department says a rapid deployment boat was used to locate, stabilize, and remove the patient from the water. The person who went into the...
MONTGOMERY, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Leaves Naperville Homeowners Displaced a Year Later

The Naperville tornado of 2021 still has residents shaken and frustrated a year later. “Thank goodness we were in the one part of the master bedroom that did not get hit by glass,” said homeowner Marie Whirledge, of Nutmeg Lane, one of the streets hit badly during the storm. Her daughter had just came running to their room after hearing all the noise from the storm just moments before the tornado ravaged their home. “She could’ve been in her bedroom, which was completely destroyed.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
miamistandard.news

Report: 32 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 32 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago. The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday, when a 30-year-old man “in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue” was shot and killed while on a porch.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Op-ed: Orland Park works around Kim Foxx to deter crime

I think I speak for almost everyone when I say I was shocked and horrified at the evil and horrific crimes perpetrated in both Buffalo and Uvalde the last few weeks. But how is it, I wonder, that we can stand united against such an atrocity, yet so many politicians ignore the ongoing violence in cities like Chicago.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley released from hospital, moved to rehab after "neurological event"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Mayor Richard M. Daley has been released from the hospital, five days after suffering what a spokesperson described as a "neurological event," and he is now being treated at a rehab facility.Daley was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Wednesday, after he started feeling out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, according to his former press secretary, Jacqueline Heard.He was released from Northwestern on Monday night, and his physician, Dr. Eric Terman, said Daley is now at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab "for a short stay," according to Heard.Terman explained Daley experienced a "neurological event"...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision

Another dramatic chapter in the ongoing saga of the improvement of Elder and Centennial beaches was told Thursday evening, when the landowner who entered into a property exchange agreement with the Winnetka Park Board publicly identified himself and spoke about what he’s willing — and not willing — to do to move the plans forward. […] The post Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL

