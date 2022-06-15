ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Painting with...... Acrylics! @ Central Library For Teens & Adults

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
anaheim.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we paint a moon and night sky using acrylic...

www.anaheim.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

626 Night Market returns to Orange County this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do this weekend?. The 626 Night Market returns to Orange County, offering up endless eats and exclusive merch to attendees for three straight days. The 626 Night Market will be held at the OC Fair and Event Center on Friday from...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

Summer Movies On The Lawn, Outdoor Concerts In Irvine Starting In July

Starting in July, Irvine’s Sizzlin’ Summer Concert series is returning to the lawn of Mike Ward Community Park in Woodbridge. The summer concert series in Irvine will begin on Saturday, July 9. In addition to Irvine’s summer concert series, Movies on the Lawn will also be returning to...
IRVINE, CA
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Home Near the Pride parade in downtown Santa Ana

This 1955 home features a 1/3 acre lot. Of note: The OC Pride Parade in downtown Santa Ana takes place just a short drive from this home. Kimberly Sauvageau helps plan the OC Pride Parade and Festival, happening this month in Santa Ana. What is Orange County Pride?. It’s a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Anaheim, CA
Entertainment
nypressnews.com

Column: Why I hate jacarandas

I met my first jacaranda tree in the spring of 1989. My parents had recently moved us from a granny flat in a rough part of Anaheim to a three-bedroom, two-bath, one-swimming pool American dream in a better part of town. With a frontyard of their own, my parents did...
Voice of OC

Panoringan: What’s New In Orange County’s Food Halls

There is no shortage of food halls in Orange County. Ideal for groups that can’t make up their mind, these spaces dedicated to showcasing a variety of eateries are representative of the dining landscape. Plus, with summer essentially in full swing, all of them have you covered (shaded?) with extensive patios and ample seating.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrylic Paints#Central Library#Acrylics#Painting With
nypressnews.com

Caught on video: racist rant aimed at tamale vendor in San Pedro

A Long Beach man who has been making and selling tamales around the South Bay for five years captured video of a person yelling anti-Mexican slurs at him earlier this month. The vendor, Juan Aguilar, said before last week when the incident occurred, he’d never seen the man on 7th Street in San Pedro.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

'Living a Nightmare': Family Says 2 Women Killed in Compton Street Takeover

The mother of one of the women killed in a Compton crash over the weekend was sharing a warning about street takeovers. The City of Compton said a crash that killed two women Sunday night was not associated with a street takeover, but neighbors and witnesses are disputing that claim as they say dozens of people were at that intersection at the time of the crash.
COMPTON, CA
nationworldnews.com

UCI Health and Kindred Rehabilitation Services announces plans for state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital

UCI Health and Kindred Rehabilitation Services (“KRS”), a business unit of Lifepoint Health, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to build and operate a 52-bed, 68,000-square-foot have signed. Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Orange County. The hospital will employ up to 200 and will be located at 17931 Von Kerman Avenue in Irvine, Calif.
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The OC Fair is in July. Here's What to Know

The OC Fair will take place July 15 through Aug. 14. Tickets are now on sale: $12 Wednesdays and Thursdays, $14 Friday - Saturday. School's out, summer's in. Lather on the sunscreen, grab your glasses and start making plans to check out the Orange County Fair, where you can see farm animals, eat a deep-fried Oreo, and top it all off by winning some carnival style games.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
sanclementetimes.com

Pro Pickleball Pops: Orange County Cup Draws Thousands to Life Time Courts

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Dogs catch waves in surf competition in California

(CBS) - Dogs whether big or small were seen riding the waves for the 25th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge and Surf Competition in Huntington Beach, California. A 10-year-old French bulldog named Cherie won the Small Surf Dog Competition, while Sugar the collie mix won in the large dog division.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Buena Park sends 6 people to hospital

On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 
BUENA PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy