Painting with...... Acrylics! @ Central Library For Teens & Adults

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do this weekend?. The 626 Night Market returns to Orange County, offering up endless eats and exclusive merch to attendees for three straight days. The 626 Night Market will be held at the OC Fair and Event Center on Friday from...
Starting in July, Irvine’s Sizzlin’ Summer Concert series is returning to the lawn of Mike Ward Community Park in Woodbridge. The summer concert series in Irvine will begin on Saturday, July 9. In addition to Irvine’s summer concert series, Movies on the Lawn will also be returning to...
Honor the men and women of the military and celebrate our country’s 246th birthday at the 35th Annual UWS 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular scheduled for Monday, July 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Joint Forces Training Base. The free event, sponsored by the cities of Los...
This 1955 home features a 1/3 acre lot. Of note: The OC Pride Parade in downtown Santa Ana takes place just a short drive from this home. Kimberly Sauvageau helps plan the OC Pride Parade and Festival, happening this month in Santa Ana. What is Orange County Pride?. It’s a...
I met my first jacaranda tree in the spring of 1989. My parents had recently moved us from a granny flat in a rough part of Anaheim to a three-bedroom, two-bath, one-swimming pool American dream in a better part of town. With a frontyard of their own, my parents did...
There is no shortage of food halls in Orange County. Ideal for groups that can’t make up their mind, these spaces dedicated to showcasing a variety of eateries are representative of the dining landscape. Plus, with summer essentially in full swing, all of them have you covered (shaded?) with extensive patios and ample seating.
The 60-foot mural, one of artist Dave Van Patten’s largest, was created during POW! WOW! Long Beach in 2017.
The post Popular mural near Alex’s Bar vandalized, to be restored with community help appeared first on Long Beach Post.
A Long Beach man who has been making and selling tamales around the South Bay for five years captured video of a person yelling anti-Mexican slurs at him earlier this month. The vendor, Juan Aguilar, said before last week when the incident occurred, he’d never seen the man on 7th Street in San Pedro.
The mother of one of the women killed in a Compton crash over the weekend was sharing a warning about street takeovers. The City of Compton said a crash that killed two women Sunday night was not associated with a street takeover, but neighbors and witnesses are disputing that claim as they say dozens of people were at that intersection at the time of the crash.
UCI Health and Kindred Rehabilitation Services (“KRS”), a business unit of Lifepoint Health, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to build and operate a 52-bed, 68,000-square-foot have signed. Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Orange County. The hospital will employ up to 200 and will be located at 17931 Von Kerman Avenue in Irvine, Calif.
The OC Fair will take place July 15 through Aug. 14. Tickets are now on sale: $12 Wednesdays and Thursdays, $14 Friday - Saturday. School's out, summer's in. Lather on the sunscreen, grab your glasses and start making plans to check out the Orange County Fair, where you can see farm animals, eat a deep-fried Oreo, and top it all off by winning some carnival style games.
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Anaheim Police Department call logs are available for April and May 2022, showing the crimes that officers responded to at Disneyland Resort. They responded to 23 calls in April and 25 calls in May that resulted in action taken by officers. Here is the list of crimes police responded to...
(CBS) - Dogs whether big or small were seen riding the waves for the 25th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge and Surf Competition in Huntington Beach, California. A 10-year-old French bulldog named Cherie won the Small Surf Dog Competition, while Sugar the collie mix won in the large dog division.
ORANGE, CA (June 17, 2022) – Sunday morning, four victims, including two children, were hurt in an auto collision on South Prospect Street. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m., near East La Veta Avenue. At this time, the events leading...
On Friday, firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues in Buena Park. The collision, according to authorities, was reported just before 4 p.m. and was declared a multi-casualty incident by the OCFA incident commander. Six patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
The nonstop flight will continue on to Washington, D.C., after a short stop in Nashville, with no need for passengers to change planes.
The post Southwest announces nonstop service from Long Beach to Nashville, one-stop to D.C. appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Six people hospitalized after a traffic collision in Buena Park (Buena Park, CA)Nationwide Report. Six people received injuries after a traffic collision Friday in Buena Park. As per the initial information, the emergency responders actively responded to the area near Burlingame and Malvern Avenues after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash [...]
Comments / 0