ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Former Tarrant Water District Official Sues Over Rescinded Oktoberfest Permit

By Scott Gordon
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManagers of the Tarrant Regional Water District allowed a former employee to take over this year’s Oktoberfest festival but later reneged after she contracted for 1,000 kegs of German beer and other items, the former employee claims in a lawsuit. Shanna Granger filed the claim this week in...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 3

Related
fox4news.com

Dallas County clerk uncovers slave record from the 1800s

Dallas County probate records that are more than 160 years old have been found, and they contain inventory lists detailing the property of people who died. The records shed light on how people thought about slaves during that time.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Wise County

On May 25, Texas A&M Forest Service collected an adult beetle and tentatively identified it as an emerald ash borer (EAB) in southern Wise County. The specimen was later confirmed by the USDA Department of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). This positive ID has added Wise County to...
WISE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Flood Control#Beer#Trwd
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Election Results: Local Runoff Saturday, June 18

Runoffs from the May 9 election in North Texas were finalized on Saturday. Below are 11 races we followed in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties, listed alphabetically. Not all counties and cities had elections on Saturday -- only those whose races on May 9 didn't end with more than...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Citywide juvenile curfew approved by Allen City Council

A citywide curfew for minors in Allen will remain in effect for another three years, the Allen City Council decided in a unanimous vote Tuesday night. The vote was for an ordinance that would have subjected all minors over the age of nine and under the age of 17 to a citywide curfew of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson closes Heights Family Aquatic Center for the summer

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The lifeguard shortage has made way to another North Texas city.  The Heights Family Aquatic Center will remain closed during the 2022 summer swim season due to a shortage of available lifeguards, the City of Richardson said in a release.  The city said that the reason behind closing their most centralized pool is because it takes three times as many lifeguards to operate compared to the other aquatic facilities in Richardson.  Despite the city's efforts to attract lifeguards, which included increased pay and rewards for referrals, the city said it has not been able to hire the amount of staff needed to operate.Neighborhood pools in Richardson – Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace – remain open six days a week with adequate staffing.  The city said it will continue to recruit and hire lifeguards.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
WFAA

A look at the rich history of Fort Worth's first school for Black students

FORT WORTH, Texas — Today, I.M. Terrell for STEM and Visual Performing Arts is a school that attracts students from all over Tarrant County. "We have students representing all the middle schools in Fort Worth ISD," Principal Ricky Brown said. "We have students from Keller, Aledo, Burleson and all over come to I.M. Terrell because our focus is really giving students an opportunity to tap into their passion.”
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Texas police chief who resigned after racism allegation finds a new job

PELICAN BAY, Texas — A North Texas police chief who resigned following an investigation into an allegation over whether he used a racial slur has been hired in a new city. Brad Anderson served as the police chief in Alvarado until August of last year and was hired this year as the police chief in Pelican Bay.
WFAA

Tarrant County officials warn residents of fake warrant scam

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Scams involving fake warrants are on the rise in Tarrant County, according to the sheriff's office. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on Wednesday, saying they do not call citizens demanding they put money on Green Dot cards, gift cards or over-the-phone account transfers to pay outstanding fines or avoid arrest.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

The City Manager Is Safe, For Now, but the Mess Remains

The attempt to expedite the performance review of City Manager T.C. Broadnax has devolved into a messy, confusing trash heap of allegations and backroom chatter presided over by a mayor who has made clear his preference to see Dallas’ chief executive removed from his position. After Mayor Eric Johnson...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy