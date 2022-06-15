ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Functional, morphological and molecular characteristics in a novel rat model of spinal sacral nerve injury-surgical approach, pathological process and clinical relevance

By Junyang Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpinal sacral nerve injury represents one of the most serious conditions associated with many diseases such as sacral fracture, tethered cord syndrome and sacral canal tumor. Spinal sacral nerve injury could cause bladder denervation and detrusor underactivity. There is limited clinical experience resolving spinal sacral nerve injury associated detrusor underactivity patients,...

www.nature.com

CBS News

Black Death origin mystery solved after 675 years, researchers say

A deadly pandemic with mysterious origins: It might sound like a modern headline, but scientists have spent centuries debating the source of the Black Death that devastated the medieval world. Not anymore, according to researchers who say they have pinpointed the source of the plague to a region of Kyrgyzstan,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are associated with reduced constructive myocardial work in hypertensive patients with a preserved ejection fraction

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are observed in patients with hypertensive heart disease with a preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); however, the relationship between minor ST-T changes and global myocardial work on echocardiograms remains unclear. We evaluated the global longitudinal strain (GLS), global work index (GWI), global constructive work (GCW), global wasted work (GWW), and global work efficiency (GWE) in 186 hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF (>50%) using an offline analysis system (View Pal, GE). Minor ST-T changes as well as major ST-T changes (depression in ST in lead V5"‰>"‰1"‰mV) were also evaluated by electrocardiography. The mean age was 79.4"‰Â±"‰8.2 years (men 37.6%). Patients with minor and major ST-changes had a smaller absolute GLS (âˆ’20.3"‰Â±"‰3.1, âˆ’18.2"‰Â±"‰3.7, and âˆ’15.2"‰Â±"‰5.0%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and a smaller constructive workload [GWI (2148"‰Â±"‰486, 1938"‰Â±"‰462, and 1685"‰Â±"‰701"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.002) and GCW (2419"‰Â±"‰510, 2185"‰Â±"‰466, and 1865"‰Â±"‰702"‰mmHg%, P"‰<"‰0.001)] than those with no ST-T changes. Additionally, patients with minor and major ST-T changes had increased wasted myocardial work [GWW (87"‰Â±"‰61, 105"‰Â±"‰56, and 127"‰Â±"‰75"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.045)], which resulted in reductions in the myocardial work efficiency [GWE (95"‰Â±"‰4, 94"‰Â±"‰3, and 89"‰Â±"‰12%, P"‰<"‰0.001)]. Even after adjustments for confounding factors, including EF, diastolic function parameters, LV hypertrophy, history of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, patients with minor ST-T changes had significantly smaller LV global constructive work in comparison to those without [GWI (2260"‰Â±"‰33 vs. 2025"‰Â±"‰76"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.007) and GCW (2501"‰Â±"‰45 vs. 2210"‰Â±"‰105"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.003)]. In conclusion, in hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF, minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms were associated with reduced constructive work in the LV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nerve Injury#Nerve Root#Sensory Nerve#Sciatic Nerve#Spinal Decompression
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Universe Today

China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water Under its Feet

Earlier this year, scientists from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander revealed they had found evidence of water in the form of hydroxyl from in-situ measurements taken while lander was on the Moon. Now, they have confirmed the finding with laboratory analysis of the lunar samples from Chang’E-5 that were returned to Earth. The amount of water detected varied across the randomly chosen samples taken from around the base of the lander, from 0 to 180 parts per million (ppm), mean value of 28.5?ppm, which is on the weak end of lunar hydration.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Father of reverse osmosis who made a huge impact on our world: Srinivasa Sourirajan (October 16, 1923"“February 20, 2022)

Field openers should be admired for leading the crowds. This comment is relevant to the bigger picture of Professor Sourirajan to highlight how a humble talent had selflessly founded a multicontinental major, which scaled up to US$ 50 billion in the 2021 global membrane separation market to enrich the quality of worldwide life via providing clean water.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progressive aortic stiffness in aging C57Bl/6 mice displays altered contractile behaviour and extracellular matrix changes

Aortic stiffness is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease, but its pathophysiology remains incompletely understood. This study presents an in-dept characterization of aortic aging in male C57Bl/6 mice (2"“24 months). Cardiovascular measurements include echocardiography, blood pressure measurement, and ex vivo organ chamber experiments. In vivo and ex vivo aortic stiffness increases with age, and precede the development of cardiac hypertrophy and peripheral blood pressure alterations. Contraction-independent stiffening (due to extracellular matrix changes) is pressure-dependent. Contraction-dependent aortic stiffening develops through heightened Î±1-adrenergic contractility, aberrant voltage-gated calcium channel function, and altered vascular smooth muscle cell calcium handling. Endothelial dysfunction is limited to a modest decrease in sensitivity to acetylcholine-induced relaxation with age. Our findings demonstrate that progressive arterial stiffening in C57Bl/6 mice precedes associated cardiovascular disease. Aortic aging is due to changes in extracellular matrix and vascular smooth muscle cell signalling, and not to altered endothelial function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Does the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire measure what we think it measures? A triangulated mixed-methods validation approach

Triangulated mixed-methods validation study. To validate the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire (SCL-CSQ). Participants were invited via a patient organization and its specialized hospital. Eligibility criteria were having a spinal cord injury (SCI), being 18 years or older, and able to understand and respond in Danish. Quantitative data were collected to determine internal consistency and criterion validity of the three subscales of SCL-CSQ, i.e., acceptance, fighting spirit, and social reliance. The Three-Step Test-Interview approach was employed to determine whether items measured what they were intended to measure (i.e., construct validity based on response processes).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detection of aberrant splicing events in RNA-seq data using FRASER

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20573-7, published online 22 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, it was incorrectly stated that the GTEx dataset version V7 aligned with STAR was used. Throughout, the GTEx dataset version V6p aligned with TopHat was used. In addition, it was stated incorrectly that we filtered out splice sites and introns with zero coverage in 95% of the sample. Instead, we kept only splice sites and introns with at least one read coverage in 95% of the samples. These errors do not affect any of the results or conclusions of the study. Corrections to the text are listed below.
Nature.com

Assessment of liver cirrhosis severity with extracellular volume fraction MRI

We aimedÂ to investigate the diagnostic utilityÂ of MRI extracellular volume fraction (ECV) for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity as defined by Child"“Pugh class. In this retrospective study, 90 patients (68 cirrhotic patients and 22 controls), who underwent multiparametric liver MRI, were identified. Hepatic T1 relaxation times and ECV were assessed. Clinical scores of liver disease severity were calculated. One-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) followed by Tukey's multiple comparison test, Spearman's correlation coefficient, and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis were used for statisticalÂ analysis. In cirrhotic patients, hepatic native T1 increased depending on Child"“Pugh class (620.5"‰Â±"‰78.9Â ms (Child A) vs. 666.6"‰Â±"‰73.4Â ms (Child B) vs. 828.4"‰Â±"‰91.2Â ms (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV was higher in cirrhotic patients compared to the controls (40.1"‰Â±"‰11.9% vs. 25.9"‰Â±"‰4.5%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and increased depending of Child"“Pugh class (33.3"‰Â±"‰6.0% (Child A) vs. 39.6"‰Â±"‰4.9% (Child B) vs. 52.8"‰Â±"‰1.2% (Child C), P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score (r"‰="‰0.64, P"‰<"‰0.001). ECV allowed differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C with an AUC of 0.785 and 0.944Â (P"‰<"‰0.001, respectively). The diagnostic performance of ECV for differentiating between Child"“Pugh classes A and B, and B and C was higher compared to hepatic native T1 (AUC: 0.651 and 0.910) and MELD score (AUC: 0.740 and 0.795)Â (P"‰<"‰0.05, respectively). MRI-derivedÂ ECV correlated with Child"“Pugh score andÂ had a high diagnostic performance for theÂ discrimination of differentÂ Child"“Pugh classes. ECV might become a valuable non-invasive biomarker for the assessment of liver cirrhosis severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Serum folate levels and hypertension

We aimed to examine the association between serum folate levels and hypertension in Korean adults. Our study population was 6343 Korean adults whose blood pressure and folate levels were measured in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2016"“2018. We aggregated the study populations into quintiles according to serum folate levels (1.5"“4.3, 4.4"“5.7, 5.8"“7.5, 7.6"“10.3, and 10.4"“35.9Â ng/mL). Multivariable logistic and linear regression models were used to analyze the relationships between serum folate levels, blood pressure, and hypertension. The weighted average of serum folate levels was 7.4Â ng/mL, and the weighted prevalence of hypertension was 30.4% in the study populations. After adjusting for all potential confounders, compared to those in the lowest quintile of serum folate levels, systolic and diastolic blood pressure of the people in the other quintiles were not significantly different. The linear relationship between serum folate levels and blood pressure was not statistically significant. The odds for hypertension were not significantly different across the quintiles of serum folate levels. This study showed high serum folate levels was not significantly associated with lowering hypertension in Korean adults.
HEALTH

