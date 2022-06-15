Functional, morphological and molecular characteristics in a novel rat model of spinal sacral nerve injury-surgical approach, pathological process and clinical relevance

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are observed in patients with hypertensive heart disease with a preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); however, the relationship between minor ST-T changes and global myocardial work on echocardiograms remains unclear. We evaluated the global longitudinal strain (GLS), global work index (GWI), global constructive work (GCW), global wasted work (GWW), and global work efficiency (GWE) in 186 hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF (>50%) using an offline analysis system (View Pal, GE). Minor ST-T changes as well as major ST-T changes (depression in ST in lead V5"‰>"‰1"‰mV) were also evaluated by electrocardiography. The mean age was 79.4"‰Â±"‰8.2 years (men 37.6%). Patients with minor and major ST-changes had a smaller absolute GLS (âˆ’20.3"‰Â±"‰3.1, âˆ’18.2"‰Â±"‰3.7, and âˆ’15.2"‰Â±"‰5.0%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and a smaller constructive workload [GWI (2148"‰Â±"‰486, 1938"‰Â±"‰462, and 1685"‰Â±"‰701"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.002) and GCW (2419"‰Â±"‰510, 2185"‰Â±"‰466, and 1865"‰Â±"‰702"‰mmHg%, P"‰<"‰0.001)] than those with no ST-T changes. Additionally, patients with minor and major ST-T changes had increased wasted myocardial work [GWW (87"‰Â±"‰61, 105"‰Â±"‰56, and 127"‰Â±"‰75"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.045)], which resulted in reductions in the myocardial work efficiency [GWE (95"‰Â±"‰4, 94"‰Â±"‰3, and 89"‰Â±"‰12%, P"‰<"‰0.001)]. Even after adjustments for confounding factors, including EF, diastolic function parameters, LV hypertrophy, history of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, patients with minor ST-T changes had significantly smaller LV global constructive work in comparison to those without [GWI (2260"‰Â±"‰33 vs. 2025"‰Â±"‰76"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.007) and GCW (2501"‰Â±"‰45 vs. 2210"‰Â±"‰105"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.003)]. In conclusion, in hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF, minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms were associated with reduced constructive work in the LV.

