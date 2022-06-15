Signatures of discrete time-crystallinity in transport through an open Fermionic chain

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.

