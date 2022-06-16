Families of American fighters captured in Russia beg Biden for help

The families of two American men who were captured after they joined Ukrainian forces to fight against the Russian invasion are begging the Biden administration to secure the release of their loved ones.

The men, Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, are the first Americans to be taken prisoner by the Russians since the war began.

“We just really want him back. He’s got such a big heart,” Mr Huynh’s fiance, Joy Black, said during an emotional interview on Good Morning America . “He knew this wasn’t an easy thing but this was the right thing. Even though not great things have happened, I’m still really, really proud of him.”

Mr Drueke’s mother, Bunny, also appeared on the program and explained why her son joined the fight.

“He wanted to go over and help train Ukrainian soldiers and show them how to use the equipment that the US has been sending over there for them,” she said, noting that her son was worried Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine if his campaign succeeds.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the agency was aware of the men and was working to secure their release, but warned that Americans should not be joining the fight.

“If true, we will do everything we can to get them safely back home. But this is an important point in time to remind that we discourage Americans from going to Ukraine and fighting. It is a warzone. It is combat,” he said. “If you feel passionate about supporting Ukraine there’s any number of other ways to do that that are safer.”

According to reports, the men's 10-man group managed to disable a Russian tank but became separated from their cohort and disappeared.

Russian forces claimed in a Telegram message that they had captured the two Americans. The US State Department told reporters it was "aware" of the reports that they'd been captured, but a spokesman for the department declined further comment.

A fighter who was with the men spoke to the Telegraph and recounted losing sight of the men after they reportedly disabled a Russian tank with a grenade.

"We were out on a mission and the whole thing went absolutely crazy, with bad intel. We were told the town was clear when it turned out the Russians were already assaulting it. They came down the road with two T72 tanks and multiple BMP3s [armored fighting vehicles] and about 100 infantry. The only thing that was there was our ten man squad," the unnamed fighter said.

They were enveloped in smoke and fog from the fighting. When it cleared, their comrades could not find them.

Mr Drueke previously fought with the US Army in Iraq, but Mr Huynh, a former Marine, had not fought in active combat prior to his time in Ukraine. He joined the fight in April.

The Telegraph reports that Mr Drueke's mother has contacted the US government to try to secure her son's release.

“The US Embassy have assured me that they are doing everything they can to find him and that they are searching for him alive, not dead,” she said. "'I am doing my best not to fall apart, I am going to stay strong. I am very hopeful that they will keep him to exchange for Russian PoWs."

The two men are not the only Americans being held in Russia. Though not a combatant, WNBA player Brittney Griner is also being detained by Russia for allegedly bringing marijuana into the country.

She was taken in custody in February at a Moscow airport after security officials allegedly found drugs in her bags.

Ms Griner's fans, family and supporters have been fighting to pressure the State Department and the Russian government to secure her release.