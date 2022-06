Gary Wayne Ramsey, 66, of Lexington passed away Saturday, June 11,2022, at. He was born on Feb. 17,1956, the son of Kitty and Winfred Ramsey. Gary is survived by his son, James Ramsey and wife Kayla Ramsey; Grandson Austin Ramsey; father Winfred Ramsey; sister Debbie Ramsey Hodge; brother-in-law Charles Hodge; and longtime girlfriend of 30 years Cheryl Cooper.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO