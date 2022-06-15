ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Victim thanks law enforcement for swift response in racist road rage case

By Blaise Gomez
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3QKb_0gBtRGwM00

The victim in a high-profile hate crime arrest in Orange County is now thanking the swift response from law enforcement and community leaders – after he was threatened with a knife during a racist road rage attack that he recorded on his cellphone.

Robert McLymore says he’s relieved the images he recorded with his cellphone during the violent incident are no longer the final ones he has of his attacker and that instead the man’s mug shot is.

“It was quicker than I thought. You guys doing your job – it kind of helped push things along,” said McLymore.

City of Newburgh police arrested 60-year-old William Ryan Tuesday, right after News 12 shared video on social media that McLymore provided showing parts of the frightening ordeal.

“I forgive the guy. I just hope he gets the help he needs,” said McLymore.

The Black, off-duty Wallkill police officer and local pastor was with his teenage son Saturday when Ryan allegedly followed them screaming racial slurs and falsely claimed to be a state trooper before threatening them with a knife.

NAACP Rockland President Wilbur Aldridge is among several local advocates and leaders condemning the behavior.

“We want this guy prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Aldridge. “There should be no plea bargain. That will send the message that this really won’t be tolerated.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney also issued a statement saying, “We can and must do more to combat racism and support Black and Brown communities in the Hudson Valley.”

McLymore says he forgives Ryan and hopes the disgruntled driver will learn from the ordeal.

“That was his actions and his alone,” said Ryan.

Ryan is charged with menacing as a hate crime, which is a felony.

