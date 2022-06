COVINA - A man was killed after his SUV struck a tree planted in a center median. First responders were sent to East Badillo Street at North Banna Avenue around 7:35 p.m. The driver, the only person in the SUV, was unresponsive. Los Angeles County Firefighters declared the driver dead at the scene, according to Lt. Antonio Zavala of the Covina Police Department.

COVINA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO