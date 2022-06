During their quest for an 18th NBA Finals championship, the Boston Celtics provided fans at Game 4 with a shirt featuring a blank banner. If they had won the series against the Warriors, No. 18 would have fit in the space nicely. What they didn’t consider, however, is the trolling job they would suffer at the hands of Draymond Green if they lost.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO