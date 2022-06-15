Martinique Lewis

MONTHLY child tax credit payments could be coming back as Congressional lawmakers have revealed a plan. In 2021, the maximum child tax credit benefit was $3,600 thanks to a boost under American Rescue Act. However, that is set to return to $2,000 for 2022 as Congress has failed to extend...
Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
Comments / 0