Golden Valley, MN

City Hosting EV Showcase Tomorrow At City Hall

 3 days ago

Tomorrow night, 4–7 pm, at City Hall the City of Golden Valley will give residents a glimpse of the electric future with an electric vehicle (EV) showcase event. This event will allow attendees...

Golden Valley Police Debut New Patch

Earlier this week the Golden Valley Police Department (GVPD) revealed its new patch design on social media. Residents will start to see the patch on officers and GVPD promotional material over the next month. The Police Department had wanted to update its patch for years, and according to Golden Valley...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
BCWMC Asking For Feedback Before Updating Its Watershed Management Plan

The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission (BCWMC) is updating its Watershed Management Plan and is seeking community member feedback so appropriate goals and priorities can be developed over the next few years. The new plan will guide programs and projects to address challenges and meet measurable goals from 2025 to 2035.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Absentee Voting Begins June 24 For Primary Election

Absentee voting begins June 24 and ends Monday, Aug 8 for the Aug 9 primary election. Residents can vote by mail or in person at City Hall, Monday–Friday, 8 am–4:30 pm. A primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. You can only vote for candidates from one political party. If you vote for candidates from more than one political party, your votes will not count. You decide when you vote which one of the parties you will vote for—Minnesota does not have political party registration.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Golden Valley Police Share Safety Information In Response To Recent Carjackings

With the recent increase of carjackings in the area, the Golden Valley Police Department (GVPD) offers safety tips for protecting yourself and your vehicle. "Carjackings are crimes of opportunity where a criminal is searching for the most vulnerable potential victim, and they've been occurring more often in many suburban cities like Golden Valley over the past month," said Golden Valley Police Director Virgil Green.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

