Police Chief Swearing-In Rescheduled To July 19 Council Meeting

Absentee voting begins June 24 and ends Monday, Aug 8 for the Aug 9 primary election. Residents can vote by mail or in person at City Hall, Monday–Friday, 8 am–4:30 pm. A primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. You can only vote for candidates from one political party. If you vote for candidates from more than one political party, your votes will not count. You decide when you vote which one of the parties you will vote for—Minnesota does not have political party registration.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO