This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO