SOMETHING IN THE WATER: If you’re not someone who has $400 to spare (or a graduating DCPS high school senior), skip this blurb. If you are, your weekend is finally here — Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival comes to downtown D.C. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The stacked lineup has something for every listener, from the boundary-pushing rap of Tyler, the Creator to the music of indie darlings like Omar Apollo and Raveena. For a pretty penny, Tier 3 tickets are still available. (Independence Avenue; Friday through Sunday; all day; $399.50+)

2 DAYS AGO